Russia: Catherine the Great

Catherine the Great (Catherine II) was born in Prussia (now Poland) in 1729. Her father was a minor German prince.

She married the grandson of Peter the Great in 1745. She converted to Russian Orthodoxy and changed her name from Sophie to Catherine.

It was not a happy marriage. They had one child - Paul. Her husband became the tsar in 1762,but was soon overthrown and Catherine was declared the Empress of Russia. Her husband was killed soon after. It is said that from that point on,she took on a series of lovers that she promoted to high office,but never married.

It is a debatable issue whether Catherine started out as a reformer,but the truth is Catherine was interested in making the government operate more effectively as an end in itself,not necessarily so that the peoples lives might be improved.

In 1767 she convened the Legislative Commission to codify Russia's laws. Some of the ideas she presented in the document Nakaz (Instruction) of how she felt government should be conducted,were western concepts of legal and political thinking unfamiliar in some Russian circles.Nothing came of it and when the war against the Ottoman Empire broke out in 1768,the whole exercise of liberal governance went by the wayside.

1768 - Russia and the Ottoman Empire went to war. In the follow up treaty of 1774,Russia now had access to the Black Sea and the Crimean Tatars gained independence from the Ottomans. Of course,Catherine turned around just 9 years later and annexed Crimea (which then led to another war with the Ottoman Empire four years after that).

Catherine had hoped she would be able to expel the Ottomans from all of Europe and revive the Byzantine Empire - but of course,under Russian control this time. While she fell short of her goal,Russia increased her influence in the Balkans.

Catherine's major achievements were in expanding Russia's borders. She extended the borders southward,adding Crimea and and westward adding Belarus and Lithuania.

Poland grew weaker during the 18th century and as a result,those states that surrounded her(Prussia,Russia and Austria) saw an opening to place someone beholden to them on the throne as a step to expanding territory, influence and power in the region. Agreements with Prussia and Austria led to the partitioning of Poland,each time nibbling off a bit more of Poland's territory until Poland was no more (1772,1793 and 1795). The result extended Russia's reach into central Europe.

In the 1772 partition,Russia gained parts of Belorussia and Livonia. In the years after,Poland worked on political reforms,in particular,moving to a democratic constitution that gave power to the people. Those in opposition to this,both in Poland itself and in Russia,used the fear of radicals coming to power to annex more territory from Poland and in 1793,the surrounding powers forced Poland to revoke its new constitution.This time Russia gained most of Belorussia and Ukraine west of the Dnepr River. Inside of Poland the populace rose up against both Prussia and Russia which led to the remainder of Poland's territory being divided up between the three neighboring states in 1795 and the state of Poland ceasing to exist.

The territory Russia gained was not empty land,it came with a population that she had to deal with. The people of Belorussia and Ukraine were serfs for the main part and had no say,but in the territory from Poland,it was a different story. That population resented the loss of their independence. The fact they were Roman Catholic rather than Russian orthodox gave them a separate identity to rally around.

Russia had previously expelled Jews from the Russian Empire (1742),but with the addition of this western territory,she now also gained a sizable Jewish population. In 1792,Russia created the Pale of Settlement,which only allowed Jews to settle in the new western territory,hoping to keep Jews out of the rest of Russia.

All territories under Russian control(Cossack areas,Ukraine east of the Dnepr,the Baltic republics) now lost all autonomy and everything was changed to the Russian system. Catherine saw it as administering the empire through a more efficient centralized system,but the locals saw it as erasing their identity.

Remember,all of these social changes brought on with the addition of territory in the west via Poland happened while Russia was also at war with the Ottomans (1768-1774). It was just as the war was winding down in 1773 that a Don Cossack,Emelyan Pugachev,declared himself ruler. Others,such as some Turkic tribes,other Cossacks,industrial workers in the Ural Mountains and peasants who wanted to throw off the shackles of serfdom,who were also disaffected with how Russia was taking away their autonomy and identity joined his rebellion. He was able to take control of a section of territory near the Volga River,but in 1774,the Russian army brutally crushed it.

The Pugachev Uprising bolstered Catherine's determination to reorganize Russia's provincial administration. In 1775 she divided Russia into provinces and districts according to population statistics. She then gave each province an expanded administrative, police, and judicial apparatus. Nobles no longer were required to serve the central government, as they had since Peter the Great's time, and many of them received significant roles in administering provincial governments. - encyclopedia.kids.net

It was at that point that Catherine realized if she did not keep the nobility on her side and give them more control,she could lose her position.From this came the 1785 "Charter to the Nobility" and the Charter to Towns. The Charter to the Nobility established nobles as a separate social group or estate of Russian society. It codified rights that the upper aristocracy could not infringe upon. The charter to Towns did not work out as well. And Catherine totally ignored the peasant class,ignoring the plight of serfs in her efforts to consolidate the support of the noble class. The Charter gave nobles more control over the serfs on their land. All thought of reform for the serf's condition went out the window. As a result,the conditions serfs had to endure deteriorated.

Catherine was very smart and widely read. She carried on a lively correspondence with numerous intellectuals of the day,including Voltaire and Diderot. She was a patron of the arts and her extensive art collection forms the basis of the Hermitage Museum. It was under Catherine the Great that the Russian elite came to resemble its brethern in western Europe - there was a blossoming among the elite of reading and debating of ideas and the start of social introspection. But the gap between that enlightened elite minority and the rest of the Russian population kept getting wider until it was as though there were two separate Russias with nothing connecting the two. Even though it was Catherine who pursued a path to bring Russias elite class up on a par with western Europe,the thought of a French Revolution(1789 - 1799) happening in Russia as a result of this intellectual awakening saw her arresting Aleksandr Nikolaevich and exiling him to Siberia for publishing a book that harshly criticize serfdom and autocracy.

She died in 1796 in St. Petersburg and was succeeded by her son,Paul.