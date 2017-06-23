Saudi-led Arab states submit demands to Qatar, including shuttering of Al Jazeera

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain severed relations with Qatar earlier this month, portraying the action as stemming from Qatar’s support for extremist groups. The increasingly poisonous rift has split much of the region, elicited confused responses from the United States, a close ally to every party in the dispute, and revealed divides within the Trump administration.

New tensions erupted Friday in a feud between Qatar and a group of Arab nations led by Saudi Arabia after the leak of an onerous list of demands to be met by Qatar, including the shuttering of its popular Al Jazeera news channel.

A list of demands by the Saudi-led bloc — first revealed by the Associated Press on Friday — included requirements that Qatar scale back its diplomatic relations with Iran, close down a Turkish military base in Qatar and sever ties with “terrorist organizations,” including the Muslim Brotherhood, the Islamic State militant group and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Some of the 13 demands addressed long-standing concerns over Qatari support for extremist groups, in Syria, Libya and elsewhere. But others, including a vague requirement that Qatar pay compensation for its “policies” and shut down all news outlets the country operates, appeared designed to punish Qatar for its independence from the Saudi-led bloc.

Qatar appeared likely to dismiss many of the demands, including the shuttering of the landmark Al Jazeera television as well as its affiliates.

The list of demands heavily reflected its sponsors’ preoccupation with any challenges to their rule. “Stop all contacts with the political opposition in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain,” the list said, according to drafts that were circulated.

“Hand over all files detailing Qatar’s prior contacts with and support for those opposition groups.”