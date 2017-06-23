French leader Macron proposes big expansion of his counterterrorism powers

Before Macron’s election last month, the politician said he would seek new approaches to fight terrorism. But he also cast himself as a friend of the Muslim world, raising expectations he would try to build bridges with France’s often-marginalized Muslim community.

His far-right opponent, Marine Le Pen, sought to paint him as weak on Islamist violence.

Macron last month announced the formation of a terrorism task force that would streamline communication among branches of intelligence and law enforcement, an idea praised by terrorism experts.

The changes proposed Thursday seek to wind down a state of emergency that gave French security officials broad powers and was imposed after the November 2015 Paris attacks. Some of those powers would be made permanent, including the ability to temporarily shutter places of worship that promote extremism and conduct searches with fewer restrictions. The draft also strips some oversight powers from judges and gives security officials more latitude to act without judicial review.

Critics of the emergency powers say that they have been applied indiscriminately, not just to combat terrorism. Even some analysts who believe the expanded powers can be useful in disrupting terrorist plots say that the efficacy wears off as militants find new ways to evade detection.

“Emergency powers are effective because they are unusual,” said François Heisbourg, an analyst with the Paris-based Foundation for Strategic Research. “If you make them usual, they cease to be effective.”

One particular concern among critics is a proposed measure that would give police wider powers to conduct warrantless searches.

“For 30 years we’ve been fighting terrorism within the realm of the rule of law,” said Jean-Charles Brisard, a French terrorism expert.

Even though such operations would still be subject to judicial review, it appears that law enforcement would need little proof to conduct them, said Nicolas Krameyer, a specialist on civil liberties issues at Amnesty International France.

The proposal is “dangerous for the rights and liberties of people in France,” he said.