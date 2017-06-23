Russia: Pugachevs Revolt - 1773-1774

Locate the Volga River,the Don River region in the lower Volga River valley,the Ural River and the city of Kazan parallel to Moscow

Yemelyan Pugachev was born around 1740 and has a historical event named after him - the Pugachev Peasant Revolt.

Pugachev was the son of a small Don Cossack landowner. He married when he was around 18 years old and went off to fight in Prussia as part of a Cossack unit (Seven Years War-1756-1763). Pugachev became a junior lieutenant before he was wounded and sent home to recuperate. He just never returned to service as he was suppose to.

Instead he seems to have traveled around,gotten arrested and imprisoned a number of times as a deserter and spent time at the monasteries of the Old Believers,a rather extreme break away branch of the Russian Orthodox Church he was drawn to.

And then suddenly,he was calling himself Peter III (taking the name of deposed/murdered husband of Catherine the Great) and preaching insurrection in the lower Volga River valley region.

He had a massive recruitment campaign - not only Cossacks,but factory workers from the Ural mountain region and Russian peasants.He recruited not only from Turkics and Tartars from the Volga region,but stretching up to the Ural Mountains.

Most of the priests of the region backed Pugachev. ( a lot of this may have to do with the fact that Catherine pushed hard to get the churches under her authority) Local Orthodox priests and Muslim clerics helped him write up royal decrees in Russian and Tatar dialects and send these out to all of the villages to be read by the priests and mullahs.

A few days before he was scheduled to go into any village to recruit men,messengers would notify the local priests of the town and ask that they ring the church bells when they saw his arrival and come greet him with the traditional salt and water blessing. They would read his decrees during church services and pray for his health during sermons.

He was able to build up an army and bureaucracy fashioned after the organizational style of the Russian state. His top commanders would also take on the names of nobles. He even had a War College of sorts and a spy network.

And he quickly took over most of the region from the lower Volga river up to the Urals,in particular - Kazan. But he also quickly lost the ability to hold together his troops once they started having to face real battles with troops fighting back. We hear often of desertions of whole units,particularly regarding the Tatar and Ural mountain tribes.

At first the Russian government didn't give Pugachev much thought regarding him more as a nuisance. But within two months,the reward for his capture went from a mere 500 rubles to 28,000 rubles - dead or alive. Within two more months,Pugachev was considered a real danger to the state after reports came back saying all of the forts on the Volga and Ural were now in the possession of the rebels. Further reports stated that the peasants in that region were getting stirred up,particularly in the outer provinces. In Kazan,Pugachevs troops (made up of mostly Tatar and Ural tribes)set fire to the churches,monasteries and factories and executed or maimed anyone who refused to join them as recruits.

For months,the Russian army were unsuccessful in their attempts to defeat the rebels. They were not much better organized than the rebels. The Russian army suffered from a lack of discipline and insubordination (they did not pay their soldiers jack,so what can you expect) Finally almost a year after the start of the revolt,the rebels suffered a crushing defeat and lost over ten thousand men - death or captured. Within a month,Pugachevs own Cossacks delivered him as he was trying to escape to the Urals.

Pugachev was put on display in a metal cage during the journey back to Moscow where he was publicly executed in 1775.