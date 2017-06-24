Ben Rhodes on working for Obama and fearing Russian aggression.

Audio is an hour long. This is just a small excerpt.

IC: Do you have some sense of what went wrong with Gen. Mattis during the Obama administration and why he left early and why that relationship wasn't able to work?

BR: You know,I don't remember it being a particularly contentious relationship. He was elevated to CEMCOM commander. He served there for most of his time. I don't remember it being a messy process when he left.

What I do remember is that from a policy matter,the issue on which he was sometimes more aggressive and out of step with the direction of the administration was on Iran. And how aggressively we should confront Iran,not just over its nuclear program,but over some of its other activities. At that time,particularly its activities inside of Iraq. That was the source of some policy tension. Not so much a personality issue. I think he was a well regarded military officer.

I think if you look at the broader team(that Trump has put together-ed),the one common thread between all of these people is a confrontational approach towards Iran. And thats why I do worry about where this is headed because if you look at their actions too,inside of Syria and Yemen and embracing the Saudi world view almost completely in the Middle East,there are many different slippery slopes into conflict with Iran. And we are on a number of those slippery slopes right now.

IC: How do you feel about the NYTimes profile by Samuel Samuels that was done on you?

BR: I was trying to raise a couple of pretty important points. The fact that the American foreign policy establishment is reflexively interventionist and reflexively reaches for the military as the principal tool,in the Middle East in particular, is a big issue. I think there needs to be a lot more discussion about it. I think we are going to see a lot more of that under Trump. It is pretty remarkable to me that of all the things he did,when he bombed another country,I mean the Syria attack, with no clear explanation to the American people about what he was doing. Why do you have to support military action to be a card carrying member of the foreign policy establishment? There is this reflexive military intervention that doesn't get enough discussion.

The point I was trying make about the media is that everything is put through a political prism.So that foreign policy is covered as -What does this mean for Trump or What does this mean for Obama or John McCain criticized Barack Obama or so and so criticized Trump and not - What is actually happening in these countries.

And when we start to see these complex foreign policy issues as pure domestic political issues,I think that effects decision making in strange ways,as well.

Why is our foreign policy establishment wired this way? Those are very important questions.

IC: Before you go is there any inside information on conspiracy stories you can tell us?

BR: People take very thin reads of secondary information and spin these totally fantastical narratives out of them.

The thing I am most struck by having been in government is the fact that intelligence can give you a picture of a certain slice of an issue on a given day. But you can fall into the trap of that being a bit of narrow lens because it never shows you the full picture. You do just as well to read up on the histories of places as a companion piece. I think a well informed person who follows the news closely would not find much surprising in the Daily Briefing every day.