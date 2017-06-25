China landslide: Desperate search for survivors continues

(excellent video embedded in article. One amazing clip shows footage of landslide hitting an apartment building and it just crumbles)

Thousands of rescuers are searching through rubble to find 93 people missing after a landslide devastated their village in Sichuan province, southwestern China.

Dozens of homes were buried when the landslide hit Xinmo village in Mao County, Aba Prefecture Saturday morning.

Rescuers using life-detection equipment worked through the night to try to locate survivors.

More than 2,500 professional search and rescue workers are operating at the scene.