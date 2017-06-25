Ari Berman on Voting Rights

https://twitter.com/AriBerman

(note - everything should be in blockquote)

Ari Berman - Author: Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America‏

Sunday is 4th anniversary of Supreme Court decision gutting Voting Rights Act. Here’s what’s happened since then

2 hours after SCOTUS gutted Voting Rights Act, Texas implemented voter ID law where you can vote with gun permit but not student ID

A month after SCOTUS gutted Voting Rights Act, North Carolina passed country’s worst voter suppression law

2016 was 1st presidential election in 50 years without full protections of Voting Rights Act

There were 868 fewer polling places in 2016 in states that previously approved voting changes with feds

There were 26 presidential debates in 2016 but not a single question about gutting of Voting Rights Act

99 bills have been introduced in 31 states in 2017 to make it harder to vote