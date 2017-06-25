Haaretz: There Was a Time When Men and Women Could Pray Together at Western Wall. Not Anymore

http://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-1.797805

The Romans destroyed the Second Temple in 70 C.E. Although Jews were officially prohibited from residing in Jerusalem not long after that, it was still possible for them to visit for most of the millennium and a half that followed the hurban (destruction). Jews continued to make pilgrimages to the place where both it and Solomon’s Temple – the First Temple – had stood.

Those pilgrimages included ascending to the Mount itself until Maimonides, the 12th-century philosopher and scientist, put an end to the practice.

According to Frenkel, a professor of Jewish history at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, it was only after the Ottoman conquest of Jerusalem in 1516 that the tradition of visiting the Western Wall became common among Jews. This was because the city’s new rulers prohibited non-Muslims from ascending to the Temple Mount, the location of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock. At the same time, many Jewish exiles from Spain began to settle in the city. For them, the Kotel became a favored site of devotion.

The Western, or Wailing, Wall was not part of the Temple. Until contemporary excavations exposed much more of it, the Kotel was the only known remnant of the retaining wall that supported the large esplanade built by King Herod in the first century B.C.E. to hold his grandiose reconstruction of the Second Temple.

Frenkel writes how, “by the seventeenth century nearly all Jewish worship was concentrated around the Western Wall.” She quotes an anonymous Italian traveler who wrote after visiting the city in 1626 that, “‘I kissed it and prostrated myself at its feet and there I said regular prayers.’” Frenkel adds that, “similar testimonies are found in Karaite writings from this period.”