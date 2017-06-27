This is How Democracy Stays Alive

https://twitter.com/benwikler

Ben Wikler - Washington Director at @MoveOn.

Tonight, something kinda magical happened on the steps of the Capitol. It started like this:

Those two guys on the Capitol steps: NJ Sen @CoryBooker and civil rights hero @repjohnlewis. Another shot of the beginning:

Booker and Lewis started a Facebook Live to talk about Trumpcare and what this moment means for America.

I didn't know that it was happening when I walked up to the Capitol. I work with @MoveOn and was there for something else. Snapped this.

The person I was trying to meet up with told me he was on the East Capitol steps on the Senate side. I found him, and saw this:

@CoryBooker @SenJeffMerkley @ChrisMurphyCT @SenGillibrand & @brianschatz, five fighters, passing around an iPhone. Whoa! Hi, Senators!

Maybe 20 people were sitting around them. They were telling stories about health care, laughing, answering questions. Felt like a picnic.

I sat down. Realized I was sitting on the jacket of @SenBobCasey, who I realized was sitting next to me. Oops! Hi! Wow! Is this real?

Totally real. Organic, spontaneous. Senators kept drifting out. Passers-by kept wandering over and sitting down.

This, I thought, must be what democracy is like in very tiny countries, or Ancient Greece. Senators & citizens kibbitzing about issues.

The funniest thing to me was seeing people you normally see on TV passing @CoryBooker's phone back and forth to shoot video. @SenSchumer!

And then @CoryBooker asked me to speak. And he said, stand up so the crowd can hear you!

And I realized it had grown.

A lot.

Suddenly everyone was on their feet—and roaring. Hundreds of people. There spontaneously. Ready to fight for health care.

It was hard to get a shot of the whole crowd, but here's a piece of it. That's @ChrisMurphyCT holding the phone, videoing @CoryBooker.

This was a rally now. Part of my job is speaking at rallies. Some are great. Some are fine. This one? Everyone was *on fire.*

A bunch of groups have been planning a People's Filibuster—three days of Capitol protests to stop Trumpcare, starting 2pm tomorrow.

The People's Filibuster started early.

People told their stories.

People asked how they could fight. We shared ways to do it. Come protest at the Capitol this week. Protest at local offices. Make calls.