One-Third Of Hungary's Population Might Disappear By The End Of The Century

While Africa’s population will grow rapidly, Europe’s population, Central and Easten Europe’ population in particular, is expected to massively decline in the coming decades, the report shows.

If the forecast will turn reality, Hungary’s population in 2100 will be only 62,5 percent of its number in 2000. The situation could be even worse in some other Central and Eastern European countries, for instance Poland’s, Moldova’s and Bulgaria’s population could decrease by about 50 percent in a century. Europe has the lowest fertility level, estimated at 1.6 births per woman in the most recent period, while Africa has the highest fertility, with around 4.7 births per woman. A quarter of Europe’s population is already aged 60 or over, and that share is projected to reach 35% in 2050 then remain around that level for the rest of the century.

In Asia, India’s population (currently 1,3 billion) is expected to surpass China’s population (currently 1,4 billion) by 2024. Meanwhile, Africa is experiencing continued high rates of population growth. The UN report predicts, between 2017 and 2050, the populations of 26 African countries will expand to at least double their current size. Nigeria, currently the world’s seventh largest country, has the fastest growing population in the world.