(from 2014)

A once-promising democracy is rapidly sliding toward xenophobia and authoritarianism. Mr. Orban claims ever-greater powers, as the population sees its freedoms curtailed.

What makes this extraordinary is that Hungary is a member of both NATO and the European Union — and blatantly defies the core values of both. Having announced that an “illiberal democracy” is his goal for Hungary, Mr. Orban defies the European Union, even though it accounts for 95 percent of Hungary’s public investments. So far, European governments’ reaction to Mr. Orban’s policies have been muted.

Through a new media law, the state virtually controls the press, especially television, the primary source of news. This has had enormous political impact and helped Mr. Orban win re-election last spring.

The regime also sees nongovernment organizations as dangerous sources of resistance.

Reporters do not fear for their lives — merely their livelihoods. During a recent mission by the Committee to Protect Journalists that I led to Budapest, we found a climate of fear and self-censorship among Hungarian colleagues. Through state advertising budgets, the government exerts tremendous influence.

Mr. Orban has assumed the swagger of the politician he most admires: Vladimir V. Putin.

One consequence of the newly repressive environment is that half a million people have left in recent years, to make new lives in Western Europe and the United States. “I could wait another five years,” says Gabor Kardos, the editor of a news website, “but I don’t want my children raised in this kind of society.” He shows me one of his children’s textbooks. From among several ethnicities pictured, grade-schoolers were asked to pick the real Hungarian.

To the outside world, Mr. Orban portrays himself as the bulwark against Jobbik, the anti-Semitic, anti-Roma party. But far from crushing Jobbik, he has in fact institutionalized much of its rhetoric. Anti-Semitism is not yet rampant, but with rabid nationalism and intolerance for civil liberties both growing, many Hungarian Jews fear that it can’t be far behind.