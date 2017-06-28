Momentum Movement: Is there a bright future for the new Hungarian youth party?

(From April 2017)

A new opposition party established in Hungary: Momentum Movement, a youth party formed by mostly 25-to-35-year-old university graduates. Is it merely a moment or the inception of a long-lasting political force in Hungary?

Following an auspicious start – initiating a referendum on hosting the 2024 Olympic Games in Budapest and collecting more than 266,000 signatures – Momentum Movement has become a favourite among Hungary’s remaining independent media. But is this enough to propel them into the National Assembly in the 2018 elections?

Despite its relatively high five-percent parliamentary threshold, Hungary is gradually becoming a world leader with respect to the number of left-liberal parties in its political landscape. No fewer than six new opposition parties were established in March 2017 alone – all with the aim of overthrowing Viktor Orbán’s authoritarian regime.

Most of these new parties will remain insignificant of course, but a possible exception is Momentum Movement, a youth party formed by mostly 25-to-35-year-old university graduates. They are young and fresh, they look good in the media, and they managed to force a governmental retreat despite not having state subsidies, their own media, or wealthy supporters.

Now Momentum appears to be a grassroots organisation poised to become a potent political force in Hungary. In February 2017, three of the six major public opinion research companies published polls in which Momentum had more than one percent of public support. The fact that the pro-government fake news media launched a full frontal assault on Momentum, disseminating lies and misstatements about its leaders, shows that Fidesz, Hungary’s ruling party, is taking the newcomers seriously.

Even though Momentum Movement has existed formally since the spring of 2015, almost no one had heard of them before 2017 – not even politicians or political analysts. This was no accident. Momentum planned its politic strategy and tactics for more than a year before boldly stepping out onto the political stage.

The movement’s visible professionalism contrasts with other newly established Hungarian parties: Momentum had its own style guide, the young representatives shared the same well-written talking points, and, most importantly, the campaign against hosting the 2024 Olympic Games was a well-designed political tool.

It is unclear whether Momentum will succeed, but we do know that among the new parties they have the best chance of winning seats in the National Assembly in 2018.