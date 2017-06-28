The Economist: What to do when Viktor Orban erodes democracy

(seeder not working)

http://www.economist.com/news/leaders/21723835-europe-has-tools-make-autocrat-back-down-what-do-when-viktor-orban-erodes-democracy

IN 1989, during the dying days of the Soviet Union, a long-haired 26-year-old dissident called Viktor Orban addressed a crowd in Budapest’s Heroes’ Square. The charismatic young liberal told the Russians to withdraw from Hungary. He rejected “the dictatorship of a single party”. He called for free elections.

How things change. Today Mr Orban, Hungary’s prime minister, is one of Vladimir Putin’s closest friends in Europe. His country is increasingly dominated by one party, his own. Elections may be free, but they are not fair. Mr Orban has rewritten the constitution, dismantled checks and balances (“a US invention” unsuited to Europe, he says), muzzled the press and empowered oligarchs. Refugees, who supposedly threaten Hungary’s Christian identity, are beaten by police and mauled by police dogs. Debates over values, Mr Orban thinks, “unnecessarily generate social problems”. He wants to fashion an “illiberal state” modelled on China, Russia and Turkey.

Mr Orban has recently escalated his attack on Hungary’s remaining independent institutions. Last week the government passed a law to force NGOs to disclose whether they receive foreign funds. Mr Orban’s creeping authoritarianism is not just a problem for Hungary. It is a direct challenge to the “fundamental values” of the European project—values that Hungary accepted when it ratified the Lisbon treaty. Where Hungary leads, others may follow; Poland already has. “We were black sheep, but now we are a success story,” Mr Orban crowed after the inauguration of Donald Trump, whose nationalism he admires.

For too long, the EU has turned a blind eye to Mr Orban’s excesses. Happily, that may at last be changing. There is talk in the European Parliament of stripping Hungary of its voting rights in ministerial discussions.

The EU should use upcoming budget negotiations to apply fiscal pressure, too. Hungary is a big recipient of the aid dished out to its poorer members, receiving nearly €6bn ($6.7bn) a year. More than 95% of public investment projects in Hungary are co-financed by the EU.

Some fret that if the EU confronts Mr Orban, he will try to turn Hungarians against it. But that would be a perilous strategy for him, and one he has already tried, with little success. The EU should not let them, or itself, down.