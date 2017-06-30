How Can the Qatar Crisis Be Resolved?

Qatar has been messing with Saudi Arabia, and vice versa, for a long time. Their resentments date to pre-oil desert wars among impoverished tribes that formed their erstwhile emirates around oases, tried to keep the British at bay, and scrapped for the region’s then-meagre resources, such as pearls in the coastal waters of the Gulf. Saudi Arabia became rich decades earlier than Qatar, starting in the nineteen-thirties, after geologists discovered massive oil reserves.

Qatar’s wealth lies mainly in natural gas, a resource that only created transformational riches after the eighties. When the Qataris did make it big, they started Al Jazeera, the freewheeling and provocative satellite-news network, and pursued an independent foreign policy that often seemed influenced by an instinct to irritate Riyadh.

In the early nineteen-nineties, after the Gulf War—during which a U.S.-led coalition expelled Iraqi forces from Kuwait—the U.S. Air Force stationed planes and air-command systems in Saudi Arabia, initially at the King Abdulaziz Air Base, near Dhahran. On June 25, 1996, terrorists from a branch of Hezbollah detonated a truck loaded with explosives next to a housing complex that was home to about two thousand American military personnel, killing nineteen of them and injuring about five hundred other people.

Saudi Arabia then encouraged the United States to move its planes and airmen to a more remote base, southeast of the capital of Riyadh. The Saudis seemed increasingly anxious that the presence of U.S. forces would stir up domestic trouble; the Americans chafed under new restrictions that the Saudis imposed after the terrorist attack. Then came the strains of the 9/11 attacks, followed by the Bush Administration’s invasion of Iraq, which inflamed the Middle East and made the Saudi royal family more anxious and resentful still.

Meanwhile, neighboring Qatar, which was enjoying new wealth from natural-gas production, watched the fraying ties between Riyadh and Washington, and perceived opportunity. The Emir of Qatar began construction on an airbase, called Al Udeid, on a vast stretch of sand outside the capital of Doha. The royal family approached Washington and offered Al Udeid as a new home for the U.S. planes and command posts, with many fewer restrictions than Riyadh imposed. In April, 2003, the U.S. announced that it was moving its air operations to Qatar.

The American base’s presence also provides vital security to Qatar, a tiny state with only a few hundred thousand native, enfranchised subjects. In geopolitical terms, Qatar is one of those small, oil-rich countries that looks like a bank waiting to be robbed by invaders or coup makers. The ten thousand Americans stationed at Al Udeid function as a de-facto Brinks force for the royal family. Yet it was not only self-interest that motivated the Qataris to offer Al Udeid. They also “wanted to stick it to the Saudis,” as Simon put it.

The U.A.E. is said to be willing to host the Al Udeid planes and the American regional military command. The nation is long on resort hotels and short on loyal infantry; it can always use more Brinks guards.