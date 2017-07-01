Pope Francis Appoints New Doctrine Chief

Pope Francis declined Saturday to renew the mandate of the Vatican's conservative doctrine chief, tapping a deputy instead to lead the powerful congregation that handles sex abuse cases and guarantees Catholic orthodoxy around the world.

It was the second major shakeup this week, after Francis granted another Vatican hardliner, Cardinal George Pell, a leave of absence to return to his native Australia to face trial on sexual assault charges.

Mueller and Pell were two most powerful cardinals in the Vatican, after the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and their absences will likely create a power vacuum for the conservative wing in the Holy See hierarchy.

During Mueller's tenure, the sex abuse caseload piled up as more and more victims came forward from Latin America, Europe and beyond. Last year, Francis confirmed there was a 2,000-case backlog, and he set about naming new officials in the congregation's discipline section to process the overload.

Mueller's handling of the abuse portfolio came under fire from Marie Collins, an Irish survivor of abuse. Collins resigned from Francis' sex abuse advisory commission in March in frustration of what she said was the congregation's "unacceptable" resistance to accepting the commission's advice on how to better respond to victims.