Hong Kong: Fanfare, Protests Mark 20th Handover Anniversary

Mere hours after visiting Chinese president Xi Jinping warned Hong Kong to reject separatism in a farewell speech here Saturday, defiant marchers demanded greater political freedom from China and even outright independence.

Pro-independence banners, as well as the colonial flag, were carried by mostly youthful demonstrators who braved sweltering summer temperatures to join an annual protest march, timed to coincide with the anniversary of China's resumption of sovereignty over the politically divided former British colony.

Held every year on this politically sensitive anniversary, the march is both a protest against Chinese power and a show of support for an array of liberal causes. This year — the twentieth since the resumption of Chinese sovereignty — the issues ranged from sustainable development to fairness for ethnic minorities and equal rights for the LGBT community.

The night before the march, members of the Hong Kong National Party gathered at the Baptist University campus, chanting "No Chinese colonization" and "Hong Kong independence," as well as "We are not Chinese, we are Hongkongers."

Saturday's demonstration began just hours after Xi concluded his three-day tour of the territory.

In his speech, Xi took stern aim at growing calls in Hong Kong for greater political freedom and independence.

"Any attempt to endanger China's sovereignty and security, challenge the power of the central government ... or to use Hong Kong to carry out infiltration and sabotage activities against the mainland is an act that crosses the red line," he said, echoing a longstanding party attitude toward Hong Kong as a wayward, disobedient enclave and a gateway for the spread of anti-Communist ideas.

Jeffrey Wasserstrom, Chancellor's Professor of History at the University of California, Irvine, told TIME that such frank statements painted a "worrisome" picture for Hong Kong.

"When taken together, the more direct statements, the greater pomp, and the tighter security combined signal a significant ramping up of the intensity and boldness of Beijing's efforts to rein in [Hong Kong's] ability to function as a city that is much freer — not just slightly freer — than any mainland metropolis," he said.