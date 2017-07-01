Newsvine

Volvo admits its self-driving cars are confused by kangaroos

View Original Article: theguardian.com
Sat Jul 1, 2017
Volvo’s self-driving car is unable to detect kangaroos because hopping confounds its systems, the Swedish carmaker says.

The company’s “Large Animal Detection system” can identify and avoid deer, elk and caribou, but early testing in Australia shows it cannot adjust to the kangaroo’s unique method of movement.

