Trump Meeting Format Not a Top Priority for Putin, Kremlin Says

The Kremlin has underlined that the planned meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, will have to hinge on Putin’s busy schedule.

Both leaders will attend the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany next month—an occasion that has long been touted as their first chance for a face-to-face meeting. As the July 7-8 summit approaches, however, there has been no announcement regarding the exact date and format of the meeting.

According to Yuri Ushakov, a senior aide of Putin’s and a former Russian ambassador to the U.S., as far as scheduling goes, Putin’s concrete commitments at the G20 take priority.

“We will give the Americans the schedule of our president’s trip to Hamburg, we will tell them about the meetings which we have agreed already and we will try to pencil into this complicated enough schedule, a very important and needed meeting,” Ushakov told state news agency Itar-Tass on Friday.

The meeting’s “format is still under discussion,” Ushakov added. Among the leaders that Putin has agreed to meetings with are Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, France’s President Emmanuel Macron and South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in.