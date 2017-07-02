Trump's CNN GIF was made by a racist Reddit poster

Before it made it to President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, a now-infamous video of the leader beating a man with the CNN logo transplanted over his face wound its way through Reddit — and appeared to have been created by a redditor with a history of openly racist posts.

The GIF appears to have first been posted to Reddit’s /r/the_donald board just a few days ago by user HanAssholeSolo, where it quickly accrued nearly 9,000 upvotes as of Sunday afternoon.

HanAssholeSolo’s recent post history is riddled with musings on the supposed racial inclination of black people to crime, tips on how to kill large numbers of innocent Muslims and denunciations of multiculturalism.

“Tell that to the FBI crime database... and to Chicago, and to Detroit, and to Baltimore, Memphis, Philly and every other major city with a large black population,” HanAssholeSolo responded to a user who listed reasons black crime is exaggerated. “I’m sure all those murders, robberies, assaults and rapes are just ‘fabricated.’”

HanAssholeSolo also posted they would like to see Jewish billionaire George Soros’ “dead bloated corpse being dragged through the streets,” “FUCK ISLAM,” and joked he had a “Nigger Alarm” at his house. At one point, they posted an image of a modern battle tank to the right-wing #ImGoingToHellForThis subreddit with the caption, “Driving a van through a group of Muslims/ You’re doing it wrong.” At another, they posted an image saying Islam is analogous to rape, pedophilia, slavery and torture.