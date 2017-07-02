Herman Wouk: Remembrances

The man who wrote "The Caine Mutiny," Herman Wouk, was once a naval officer himself. And he served for two years aboard a minesweeper called the Zane.

Now, at a rather reclusive 102 years old, he agreed to discuss it.

"People who read 'The Caine Mutiny' today might be surprised that it's actually based on truth," said Smith. "And was there a Captain Queeg?"

"Yes, there was a Captain Queeg," replied Wouk. "More than one actually. But he was unique in his way. He wasn't Humphrey Bogart. But he was a work of imagination drawn out of a real experience."

Talk about real experience: Wouk is a giant of American literature. "The Caine Mutiny" was only his first big success.

Wouk grew up in the Bronx, and after graduating Columbia University, found work writing for comedian Fred Allen's radio show.

"Did you at some point say, 'Okay, I need to stop writing comedy, and I need to do something more serious'?" Smith asked.

"Not in quite that way. But I was very tired of the joke writing. I felt there was more to do, but I really didn't know what to do beside that."

He wound up joining the Navy at the start of World War II. For gagwriter Wouk, it was a game-changer.

"I found my feet as a writer in the Navy," he said. "I was no longer trying to be funny or anything. I just reported the facts. That's what the Navy gave me. Cheers to the Navy!"

But if Wouk's two years at sea helped make his writing career, it was a night ashore that transformed his life.

He met Sarah at her birthday party, which he crashed.

Herman and Sarah were married in 1945, and in time she became his literary agent.

Smith asked, "What role did Sarah play in your writing?"

"It's just impossible to exaggerate there," Wouk said, pointing to her portrait. "There she sits looking at me, says, 'Don't mention me.' She says, 'You know, it's not important.'"

"But she was important?"

"Oh, she was the key!"

In 1951, with her encouragement, he published "The Caine Mutiny." It won him a Pulitzer Prize, and helped make him a celebrity.

But for all of its success, Wouk says "The Caine Mutiny" was only a start.

Smith asked, "Was there a moment when you knew, Wow, this is big?"

"Now without sounding conceited, I never thought of it as my big, big book," Wouk replied. "I knew that there was much more to do. I really did."

In Wouk's mind, the World War II books and movies up to that time were missing something -- so he started what he called "the main task."

Which was? "To, so far as I could, fix down in literature what happened in World War II and the Holocaust. That was my main task."

The result was a pair of novels for the ages: the first, "The Winds of War," published in 1971, set on the eve of World War II.

"Did it meet your expectations?" Smith asked.

"Yes. It could have been better, deeper. But it told a story."

The book was a big bestseller, and, you may recall, it became a very big TV mini-series.

Seven years later, he finished the story with "War and Remembrance." The made-for-TV movie that followed broke new ground for prime time TV. The death camp scenes were actually filmed at Auschwitz, with no horrific detail spared.

"I was never interested in writing a history; I wanted to write a book about the war," Wouk said.

"But at the same time, you're teaching people history."

"Doggone right I am! That's the main task."