Russia: Serfs

(information taken from wiki)

The idea of serfs - unfree peasants - came later to Russia than the rest of Europe (traced back to 11th century Kievan Rus) but it lingered longer once entrenched. In the beginning, it was something that was found only in a small number of rural areas. Even into the 15th century,while there was a feudal peasant society,it was not yet serfdom. As the country experienced longer periods of battling against Tatar invasions and required her nobles to protect those border lands,her development in all other areas was stunted. Everything was devoted to survival and she had to have the taxes she made off of the peasants. She could not afford to invest in social reform or innovation.

Annually the Russian population of the borderland suffered from Tatar invasions and tens of thousands of noblemen protected the southern borderland (a heavy burden for the state), which slowed its social and economic development and expanded the taxation of peasantry. - wiki

By 1600,additional decrees which increased fines,taxes and limits on mobility led to the whole of Russian peasantry becoming serfs.

By the 17th century,the Russian population was virtually divided into only two categories - serfs and nobility,with an overwhelming greater number of serfs than nobility.

Serfdom was never established in the northern region of Russia,Ural Mountain region or Siberia - just the heartland and southern sectors.

Serfdom was hardly efficient; serfs and nobles had little incentive to improve the land. However, it was politically effective. Nobles rarely challenged the tsar for fear of provoking a peasant uprising. Serfs had lifelong tenancy on their plots so they tended to be conservative as well. The serfs took little part in uprisings; it was the Cossacks and nomads who rebelled. The revolutions of 1905 and 1917 happened after serfdom's abolition. - wiki

Peasant Rebellions:

Bolotnikov - 1606-1607

Razin - 1667 -1671

Bulavin - 1707 - 1709

Pugachev - 1773 - 1775

These "peasant" rebelliions were mostly Cossack rebellions,even though a certain number of peasants joined in and of course,all peasants were certainly pleased with any strike against the those who oppressed them. But the Cossack rebellions were against the oppression of the State in general,but not against the institution of serfdom.

From the point of Pugachev's Rebellion in 1775 to the beginning of the 19th century,Russia was never without some level of peasant unrest across the breadth of the Empire.

There were efforts by Russia's rulers,particularly Catherine the Great at the beginning of her reign, to curtail the worst abuses of serfdom,but their need to keep the patronage of the noble class rendered many of their attempts meaningless.

Tsar Alexander I (reign - 1801-1825) tried to reform the system. He was able to extend land ownership beyond the nobility,even to state-owned serfs, but was prevented from allowing privately owned serfs to also own land(which was the category of the vast majority of serfs in Russia).

In the 50 years after Alexander I efforts,the fear of a large scale country wide revolt grew as the government increasingly found that an economic system based on serfdom was not working.

Starting in the 18th century,the government tried to encourage industrialization in Russia by allowing the middle class to own serfs whom they could use as cheap labour in factories(48% of factory workers in 1804 to 52% in 1824),which resulted in an increase in landless serfs. As landlords saw the writing on the wall of emancipation,they switched serfs from a classification of agriculture to domestic. When emancipation came,these serfs who were severed from the land,received no land in compensation and were dependent upon their old owners.

One of the obstacles to abolishing serfdom was that the military needed troops for all of the wars it was involved in and conscripted serfs swelled their ranks and helped them win more territory. Even with greater territory and resources,Russia still fell behind western Europe which was experiencing both agriculture and industrial revolutions. But Russian nobles had no interest in abandoning the old labour intensive practices that ensured their position. Instead of changing to more efficient means of agriculture,they developed the system of mortgaging their serfs for profit. In 1820,20% of all serfs were mortgaged to state credit institutions. The number rose to almost 70% by 1859.

By 1860,a full third of Russian noble estates were mortgaged and two thirds of their serfs. The nobility class had been reduced in financial and political strength to the point they could not afford to fight emancipation when it finally came.

One of the factors that helped push the nobility in Russia to reconsider the system of serfdom was a series of newspaper articles (1857 - 1867) that were published first in Russia and later in Europe giving the details of the physical,emotional and sexual abuse serfs faced from landowners in Russia.

As the rest of the civilized world was moving beyond a whole system of one person owning another - even Russian nobles felt the system was indefensible (which did not stop them from still trying to beat the system without having the moral condemnation)

Tsar Alexander II was ruler from 1855 to 1881(when he was assassinated). Like so many other rulers,he instituted great reform measures (emancipation of serfs in 1861) in the earlier years of his reign to try and address what he saw as backwardness in the country only to revert to repression (after 1866) when the expectations of the newly emancipated population did not align with the reality of freedom. No tangible evidence of relief in their overall condition led to acts of violence and calls for revolution.

The wave abolishing serfdom moved from the western territories,starting in Latvia in 1816 to Russia in 1861,when Tsar Alexander II decided

that it is better to liberate the peasants from above than to wait until they won their freedom by risings from below

The Emancipation Reform of 1861 officially abolished serfdom,but did nothing to rectify the serfs situation and in many ways created more pressures on society that built up until they erupted in the Revolution.

All the serf received was his freedom,which means little without a means to support oneself and have control over ones own destiny.

Landless serfs received no land,which stayed with the nobles. They still had to pay for their rent in labour for the noble and then a sharecropping system was instituted. Landless workers still had to ask permission to leave an estate.