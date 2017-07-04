Christie tans while Island Beach homeowners burn

Howard and Betty Height are not the governor, but they have a house on Island Beach State Park.

So do five other families.

But while Gov. Chris Christie and his family tanned, the other families burned -- with anger.

The other Island Beach residents were ordered out of the homes Friday night under the threat of arrest. They packed up and drove off, right past the governor's summer retreat, its lights ablaze with activity.

The other Island Beach residents pre-date Christie by a half-century. They were grandfathered-in back in 1953 when the state bought the island to make it a park.

There were about 100 such beach shacks back then and the state reached a lifetime lease agreement for the owners and their descendants.

Sixty-four years later only six remain.

They are strictly seasonal, getaway bungalows tucked behind dunes and hidden in the forest of dwarf cedars and pines, and thickets of bayberry, beach palms, and, yes, crazy amounts of poison ivy.

They pay $1,900 a year but get no services or utilities. Electricity comes from gas generators or solar panels or propane. They carry in their own drinking water. They do their own spraying for the uncontrollable mosquitoes and green and black flies.

It's roughing it, for sure, but it's home for the summer - at least for vacations.

Howard Height's family dates back to the Island for more than 70 years.

Another family, the Herberts, who were also kicked off, have been coming at least 60 years.

The park was closed once before during a state budget mess. That was during the Jon Corzine administration.

"But he had the sense to keep the park open until July 5, after the holiday," Height said.

No such luck - or sense - this year.