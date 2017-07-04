The Continuation of Palestinians Being Pushed Out

There is a similar process happening both in the West Bank and in East Jerusalem.

The government takes over private Palestinian land in Area C because they say they need it for a closed military area or settlers take over Palestinian land out of hand because they know no one will stop them and put trailers on the site and start a new outpost. Israel says that all of those settlements will be removed. But the pattern is not to remove them,but as was done recently,the Israeli government simply changed the status of a number of those illegal settlements that have grown and become entrenched from illegal to legal and permanent. Originally the idea was to secure locations over the water aquifer and sites of religious importance,but that narrow category has grown to where it now encompasses all of Area C.

Meanwhile,Palestinians are not given permits to expand/improve their homes or build on their land if it is in Area C,while settlers take over Palestinian land and build settlements in a gradual process of herding Palestinians into centralized locations - what Israel likes to refer to as future self-governing Enclaves and what everyone else refers to as apartheid style bantustans. If you overlay Israel settlements with the map showing Area C - you can see a network of east-west corridors that effectively connect mainland Israel with the entire Jordan Valley with its rich agricultural land, slicing the West Bank into three Palestinian enclosures that are easy for managing the inhabitants if necessary.

Settlers and their supporters in the Israel government keep pushing for Israel to go ahead and annex all of Area C. What once seemed a nonstarter pushed by far right zealots is now accepted and mainstream and gaining strength.

This same process of pushing Palestinians out by not allowing them to improve/expand their homes or build on their own land,but allowing Jewish groups (often assisted by the state) to take over Palestinian space is happening in East Jerusalem just as it is in the West Bank. Eventually there will be no sustainable Palestinian community left in Jerusalem. Which is the whole point.