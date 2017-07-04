The Guardian: Emboldened by Trump, Israel pushes on with East Jerusalem settlement plans

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jul/03/israel-plans-new-settlement-east-jerusalem?

Skeikh Jarrah is just north of the Old City

Israel is pushing forward with controversial plans to build 1,800 new settlement housing units in occupied East Jerusalem in the largest proposed surge in construction in recent years. The construction plans include proposals for Jewish buildings, such as an eight-storey yeshiva, in Sheikh Jarrah, which Palestinians regard as being at the very heart of East Jerusalem. The neighbourhood is regarded as heavy with symbolism for both sides. For Israel, it was home to a small Jewish community until 1948 when East Jerusalem came under Jordanian rule after the war that saw Israel’s birth. Then in the 1950s several dozen Palestinian refugee families from west Jerusalem – displaced by the same war – were settled there. In recent years, however, a number of these Palestinian families have been evicted as a result of Israeli court rulings to recognise pre-1948 Jewish ownership claims under laws that refuse to recognise claims made by Palestinians forced to leave west Jerusalem in similar circumstances. The plans for new settlement housing in Sheikh Jarrah are likely to be the most contentious following an outcry seven years ago – which prompted mass protests by activists –when Palestinians were evicted in similar moves.

From Times of Israel:

Among the more controversial of the plans set to be reviewed by the committee on July 16 is the construction of four buildings in place of already existing homes in the middle of mostly Arab neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, even though the Palestinian families are bitterly opposed to the move. According to the 1950 Absentee Property Law, the Jewish heirs who owned the homes prior to Israel’s establishment in 1948 have the right to reclaim the property, so long as the Palestinian owners are compensated. Right-wing groups over the past several decades have been working to resettle the Jewish families, but in 1988, the High Court of Justice ruled that the Palestinian families living on the property would be granted the status of “protected tenants,” so long as they continued to pay rent. While the Jewish owners of the Sheikh Jarrah homes are still in legal battles with the current Palestinian tenants in order to seize the buildings, the law still allows them to now go ahead to raze and rebuild them as long as the “protected tenants” do not lose their right to live in the new structures; thereby allowing for the advancement of the plans by the Jerusalem planning committee.

From Peace Now:

The two plans for 13 housing units in Sheikh Jarrah will be established on properties in which 5 Palestinian families currently reside. These properties are under a legal battle through which settlers seek the evacuation of these Palestinian families. Although the Palestinian families are legally regarded as protected tenants they reside in properties that prior to 1948 were Jewish owned, and the Israeli law enables Israeli citizens to return to properties that were owned by Jews prior to 1948. Hence, settlers and settler groups actively attempt to get hold of rights to Jewish owned properties from before 1948. In the cases of the five Palestinian families, the legal actions taken by settlers for their eviction have yet to be materialize. Nevertheless, the law enables landowners to destroy and restructure a new building whilst protected tenants do not lose their legal rights, hence the advancement of these plans.

Due to come up this week is a plan for 944 apartments in Pisgat Zeev (on land that has remained empty since the state expropriated it in 1980).

Other plans for 800 units in Gilo, 200 apartments in Ramot, 214 homes in Neveh Yaakov and another 116 homes in Pisgat Zeev, will be debated in two weeks.

From Times of Israel: