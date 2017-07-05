Trump To Urge European Allies To Dump Russia, Buy U.S. Gas

U.S. President Donald Trump will encourage Eastern European leaders who are wary about their dependence on Russian energy to take advantage of newly available supplies of U.S. natural gas when he visits Poland on July 6, White House officials say.

The United States recently began shipping liquefied gas to Poland for the first time, and Trump will tell allies in Poland that he wants to make it as easy as possible for U.S. companies to ship more gas to Central and Eastern Europe, the White House officials said.

While in Poland, Trump will be attending the "Three Seas" summit -- so named because several of its members border the Adriatic, Baltic, and Black seas.

Among the aims of the Three Seas project is to expand regional energy infrastructure, including liquefied-natural-gas (LNG) import terminals and gas pipelines. Members of the initiative include Poland, Austria, Hungary, and Russia's neighbors Latvia and Estonia.

The United States is in a position to start aggressively marketing gas exports to Europe because of its "fracking revolution," which has made supplies of gas plentiful and cheap.

After decades of consuming nearly all of the energy it produced, the United States is now expected to become the world's third-largest exporter of gas by 2020.

Trump last week proclaimed that a "golden era" of U.S. energy production will enable the country to develop a policy of "energy dominance" through exports to Europe and Asia.

Some analysts are doubtful about U.S. ambitions to supply the European market, however, as a glut of gas in world markets has been depressing prices and making it difficult to turn a profit exporting liquefied natural gas.

Russia has the advantage of lower costs in Europe because of its close proximity and pipeline connections. But analysts say concerns about security may ultimately overcome that advantage.

"Europe is going to be the great competitive arena between Russian gas and [LNG]," Daniel Yergin, a Pulitzer Prize-winning oil historian, told Reuters