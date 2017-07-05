'Trump needs some nice pictures from Europe,' and Poland will likely oblige

President Trump arrived here late Wednesday in a country where the ruling Law and Justice Party has called for Poland to “rise from its knees” — a phrase that carries echoes of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. The populist, nationalist government has also spurned calls for European nations to welcome in Muslim asylum seekers, just as Trump has sought to halt the flow of Syrian refugees to America.

Government leaders have even promised to bus in throngs of people from rural Poland — the heart of the ruling party’s support — to cheer the American president as he delivers a speech Thursday in the less-supportive capital city of Warsaw.

Trump’s decision to visit Poland ahead of a Group of 20 meeting in Hamburg this week is widely viewed as a pointed embrace of his ideological allies here — and a shot across the bow at Europe’s establishment forces, led by Germany and France.

“Trump needs some nice pictures from Europe and the Polish government promised him that there would be cheering crowds in Warsaw,” said Piotr Buras, head of the Warsaw office of the European Council on Foreign Relations. “The Polish government also needs nice pictures. . . It needs certain high-level events which would show that Poland is not isolated in Europe and isolated in the world.”

Law and Justice Party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski played up the significance of Trump’s visit ahead of the G-20 summit and bragged that it has made Poland the “envy” of other nations such as Great Britain, which has yet to play host to the U.S. president.

“We have new success, Trump’s visit,” Kaczynski said over the weekend. “(Others) envy it; the British are attacking us because of it.”

Yet for some Poles, the prospect that Trump might use his visit to bolster the ruling party fills them with dread.

Especially among college students and other younger Warsaw residents, Trump’s visit has left a bad taste, even while it is viewed as a potential positive for Poland’s security.

Trump’s presidency has proven to be a polarizing issue here, mirroring the degree to which Poland’s domestic politics have exposed rifts in their society. Since Law and Justice took power in 2015, the party has been accused of pushing anti-democratic reforms, engaging in press restrictions, moving to constrict women’s reproductive rights and stifling the teaching of evolution and climate change in schools.

Trump’s rhetoric against the media and refugees and his criticism of global institutions like NATO and the European Union are similarly viewed negatively by Polish people, especially those in major cities like Warsaw. Although he is viewed far more positively among Poles than among other Europeans, just 23 percent of Polish people said they had confidence in Trump, a decline of nearly 40 percent compared with their view of Barack Obama at a similar point in his presidency.

“There is a lot of this what I would call ideological affinities between the Law and Justice party in Poland and Mr. Trump, not only in terms of ideology and political world view but also some of the methods of doing politics are strikingly similar to my mind,” said Jacek Kucharczyk, president of the Institute of Public Affairs, a Warsaw think tank. “No wonder the Polish ruling party has embraced this visit and is doing all they can to welcome Mr. Trump with open arms and also to glow in his light.”

For Trump, it will be a rare opportunity to be embraced by a pro-American crowd in his first public address oversees.

On Thursday, at a monument dedicated to Poland’s uprising against Nazi occupation in 1944, Trump will deliver what his aides have billed as a major speech in front of a crowd that will include many rural residents transported into the city free of charge by Law and Justice.