Stratfor: Poland Welcomes Trump with Open Arms

Poland's foreign policy priorities have long been based on making as many international alliances as possible in order to ensure foreign support against potential aggression.

Over the past year, various developments have increased Polish concerns about the state of some of its most important alliances. Relations between Warsaw and Brussels have been lukewarm since late 2015, when the Polish government started being run by the conservative Law and Justice party, which often criticizes the European Union for domestic political reasons. But ultimately, Poland still sees EU membership as one of the pillars of its foreign policy. So while the Law and Justice party is willing to confront Brussels, it stops short of making any moves that would jeopardize Poland's membership in the union.

This explains why Warsaw is worried about recent suggestions from EU officials and governments that the union make it easier for some countries to further integrate, while others stand aside. This approach, commonly known as a "multiple-speed Europe," risks some European countries being left behind as others develop closer ties. Poland fears that a multiple-speed Europe would weaken Western Europe's economic and political ties with Central and Eastern Europe, leading to a more fragile security situation for the latter region. That worry is exacerbated by an ongoing discussion about increasing military cooperation in the European Union, which could reduce the bloc's connection to NATO.

An additional source of anxiety for Warsaw is German officials' recent suggestion that the disbursement of EU cohesion funds, of which Poland is a net receiver, should be connected to political requirements. A report issued by the European Commission on June 28 said that future disbursements of EU funds could be made conditional to countries "upholding EU core values." While Poland is one of the fastest growing economies in Europe, EU funding is still one of the engines behind the country's economic growth, leaving it particularly vulnerable to funding changes.