Don't push us over jailed blogger Raif Badawi, Saudi Arabia tells Canada

Saudi Arabia held a bizarre press conference at the kingdom's embassy in the Canadian capital this week, when Ambassador Naif Alsudairy appeared to attack Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his efforts to free jailed Saudi blogger Raif Badawi.

The ambassador was joined by the Egyptian and UAE envoys to discuss a dispute between the three Arab states and Qatar, calling on President Justin Trudeau to take their side in the diplomatic battle with Doha. Alsudairy also used the opportunity to attack Canada's efforts in trying to secure the release of the jailed Saudi blogger. "It's a [Saudi] court decision we have to respect. We respect the court decisions here in Canada and we believe that the Canadian friends should respect the Saudi court decision," Ambassador Alsudairy said in the press conference according to The Globe and Mail.

Riyadh has proven to be particularly prickly over Badawi's case and said to be particularly angered over Western "interference" in the matter.