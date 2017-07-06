Poland says signs memorandum to buy Patriot missile system from U.S

The U.S. agreed to sell Patriot missile defense systems to Poland in a memorandum signed on Wednesday night, Poland's Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz said.

In March Poland said it expected to sign a deal worth up to $7.6 billion with U.S. firm Raytheon to buy eight Patriot missile defense systems by the end of the year.

Warsaw sees the deal as central to a thorough modernization of its armed forces by 2023.