Carnegie Endowment for International Peace - The Forgotten Uprising in Eastern Saudi Arabia by Frederic Wehrey

Carnegie Endowment paper (2013): http://carnegieendowment.org/2013/06/14/forgotten-uprising-in-eastern-saudi-arabia-pub-52093

This paper was written in 2013,but it is the most comprehensive look at the problems in Saudi Arabia that I have seen to date. It is absolutely book length,but if you want to know where the Arab impetus to war with Iran is from - read this. It also illustrates why other Arab,Muslim and/or Middle Eastern countries outside of the Arab peninsula are reluctant to join in this campaign. It has internal political origins.

All countries face the same dilemma that Saudi Arabia is caught up in:

1) at the formation of the state,they make moral compromises and partnerships that lock them into a situation that hobbles them from reaching their full potential.

2) inequity of resources and power participation between the ruling few and the multitude of the population

3) institutional discrimination and persecution of a nondominant (often minority) population

4) rivalry with an outside entity that both seeks an advantage over the state and is used by the state to focus the domestic population away from the first three internal issues listed above

And they all tend to respond in the same manner - anything and everything but solving the original core issues that drive everything else.

Basically the paper says this: When the al Saud family came to dominate all of the other tribes in the Arabian peninsula,part of the deal that gave them the authority to sit on the throne,was the fact that the Wahhabi sect of Islam (that originated within the desert region that the al Saud family ruled) supported the al Saud family political agenda as long as the al Saud family supported the Wahhabi religious agenda. While that bond has empowered the al Saud family,it increasingly is hampering the Saudis from moving their country forward to remain a viable,competitive nation in todays world.

The Saudi Arabian wealth has buffered the Saudi family from having to make a choice between the dictates of its conservative religious clerics and modern world economic and political requirements because it has inoculated the majority of the population from much of western influence and ideas of democratic participation in governing. A privileged and pampered population with all of their needs met are not as likely to agitate for change. But even here in the Kingdom,ideas of self determination and participatory government have gradually seeped in. Which threatens both the position of the clergy and the position of the royals. The government has only allowed cosmetic changes even at the local level in matters of government control.

So the Royals face a main issue with a population that wants more democratic inclusion.

At the same time,they face a second issue - their minority population - which is about 10% shia who live in the eastern section (where most of the oil fields are) have always been politically marginalized, have not received the same level of material benefits from the oil wealth as most other provinces have and are discriminated against by both the state and general population. So at the same time as sunni are becoming politically aware,so too are the shia - but in addition,for them,there is the grievance of discrimination because of their minority status.

The Saudi royals do not want these two reform movements to join forces. They have been playing the shia as a fifth column who are working with a foreign government to overthrow the country and anyone who stands with the shia minority must be disloyal. To be against shia has now become a nationalistic stance turning what is at heart an issue of discrimination and obstruction of the rights of every citizen to participate in their own governing into an identity issue where issues of liberal democratic practices can not be brought up by loyal citizens.

The Saudis and Iranians, as the two poles of Islamic belief in the Middle East, have always been competitors. There will always be that tension on some level. They both have good reason to be worried about the intentions of the other. But the Saudis are now blowing up that natural tension that ebbs and flows for the purpose of retaining control of power.