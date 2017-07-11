Meet Farzaneh Shrafbafi, the first female CEO of Iran Air

Farzaneh Shrafbafi, a professor of aeronautical engineering at Amir Kabir University of Technology and Shahid Sattari University of Aeronautical Engineering and the first Iranian woman to get a Ph.D in aerospace was selected from among the board members of Iran Air.

"I attended my first class two days after I gave birth to my second kid. That day when I arrived late, the professor asked where I had been. "I just gave birth to a kid," I answered. They couldn't believe their eyes. Normally a woman stays home ten days after delivery. But it was not the case with me," she said in an interview with the daily newspaper.

Farzaneh's reign as the CEO of Iran Air will be seen as another step towards women empowerment in the country. In a country where women still have to face many restrictions Farzaneh's appointment as the CEO is a refreshing change.