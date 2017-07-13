Razin Moves to Pop

Stenka Razin,the hero robber that led one of the largest early so called Peasant Revolts (1670) is a popular figure in Russian literature and song.
Here is the Russian folksong about his venture into Persia and return home. (I have not read a single account that says Razin brought back a Persian princess from those travels) The theme is his willingness to sacrifice the love of a woman for the loyalty to his men.(I am sure the parallel theme of giving up the exotic foreign for the sake of solidarity with his countrymen aspect also plays into this narrative)
Volga,Volga
From beyond the wooded island
To the river wide and free
Proudly sail the arrow-breasted
Ships of Cossack yeomanry.
On the first is Stenka Razin
With his princess by his side.
Drunk, he holds a marriage revel,
Clasping close his fair young bride
From behind there comes a murmur:
"He has left his sword to woo;
One short night and Stenka Razin
Has become a woman, too."
Stenka Razin hears the murmur
Of his discontented band
And the lovely Persian princess
He has circled with his hand.
His dark brows are drawn together
As the waves of anger rise,
And the blood comes rushing swiftly
To his piercing jet-black eyes.
"I will give you all you ask for,
Head and heart and life and hand!"
And his voice rolls out like thunder
Out across the distant land.
"Volga, Volga, Mother Volga,
Wide and deep beneath the sun,
You have ne'er seen such a present
From the Cossacks of the Don!
"So that peace may reign for ever
In this band so free and brave,
Volga, Volga, Mother Volga,
Make this lovely girl a grave!"
Now, with one swift mighty motion
He has raised his bride on high
And has cast her where the waters
Of the Volga roll and sigh.
"Dance, you fools, and let's be merry.
What is this that's in your eyes?
Let us thunder out a chanty
To the place where beauty lies!"
From beyond the wooded island
To the river wide and free
Proudly sail the arrow-breasted
Ships of Cossack yeomanry.
This melody comes down to us in a modern pop song by The Seekers in The Carnival is Over from 1965
The lyrics for "The Carnival is over" was written by Tom Springfield and the melody is based on a old Russian folk song.Judith had to put up a real fight to get this song recorded as the boys rather would record another song called "Hummingbird"instead.But she got her way and it was released first time on a single record 28 Oct 1965.At it's peak this single record was selling 90,000 copies a day in the UK.