Razin Moves to Pop

Stenka Razin,the hero robber that led one of the largest early so called Peasant Revolts (1670) is a popular figure in Russian literature and song.

Here is the Russian folksong about his venture into Persia and return home. (I have not read a single account that says Razin brought back a Persian princess from those travels) The theme is his willingness to sacrifice the love of a woman for the loyalty to his men.(I am sure the parallel theme of giving up the exotic foreign for the sake of solidarity with his countrymen aspect also plays into this narrative)

Volga,Volga

From beyond the wooded island

To the river wide and free

Proudly sail the arrow-breasted

Ships of Cossack yeomanry.

On the first is Stenka Razin

With his princess by his side.

Drunk, he holds a marriage revel,

Clasping close his fair young bride

From behind there comes a murmur:

"He has left his sword to woo;

One short night and Stenka Razin

Has become a woman, too."

Stenka Razin hears the murmur

Of his discontented band

And the lovely Persian princess

He has circled with his hand.

His dark brows are drawn together

As the waves of anger rise,

And the blood comes rushing swiftly

To his piercing jet-black eyes.

"I will give you all you ask for,

Head and heart and life and hand!"

And his voice rolls out like thunder

Out across the distant land.

"Volga, Volga, Mother Volga,

Wide and deep beneath the sun,

You have ne'er seen such a present

From the Cossacks of the Don!

"So that peace may reign for ever

In this band so free and brave,

Volga, Volga, Mother Volga,

Make this lovely girl a grave!"

Now, with one swift mighty motion

He has raised his bride on high

And has cast her where the waters

Of the Volga roll and sigh.

"Dance, you fools, and let's be merry.

What is this that's in your eyes?

Let us thunder out a chanty

To the place where beauty lies!"

From beyond the wooded island

To the river wide and free

Proudly sail the arrow-breasted

Ships of Cossack yeomanry.

This melody comes down to us in a modern pop song by The Seekers in The Carnival is Over from 1965