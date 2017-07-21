USNews&World Report: Trump's CIA Decision Dooms Syrian Rebels By Paul D. Shinkman

(seeder not working)

https://www.usnews.com/news/national-news/articles/2017-07-20/trumps-decision-on-cia-weapons-shipments-dooms-syrian-rebels

President Donald Trump's decision to end a CIA program that provided weapons and other supplies to rebels fighting the Syrian regime all but certainly amounts to a death knell for the opposition's cause, those familiar with the program say, and an end to the only publicly known U.S. effort to overthrow President Bashar Assad.

"Psychologically, it's a crushing blow to the Syrian rebels," says a former U.S. special operations commander with current experience in Syria

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Trump spiked the five-year-old covert program, which even supporters say failed to achieve its ultimate goal of at least securing a dissident movement in the autocratic Middle East nation, if not precipitating Assad's ouster.