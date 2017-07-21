F-35B helmet's night-vision camera failed during test flight

The $400,000 helmet for the F-35B has a major problem: The night-vision camera does not work when there is no moon, according to video of a test flight aboard the amphibious assault ship America in November.

The problem will take months to fix, said F-35 Joint Program Office spokesman Joe DellaVedova. Potential solutions are expected to be tested in the fall, he said. Military.com first reported on Wednesday about the defect.

When an F-35B test pilot landed on the America during a moonless night in November, he was unable to see the deck, so he had to guess where he was above the ship, F-35B, Marine Lt. Col. Tom Fields, F-35 government flight test director, said in the video.

After he had successfully landed, the pilot said something along the lines of, “Control, you’re going to have to give me a compelling reason to do that again,” Fields recalled.