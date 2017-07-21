Peasant Myths in Russian Literature - Myth # 1 - held by peasants

I am posting these next three articles in this form because there is too much material to deal with in one article.

All three articles are taken from this paper:

Emancipation by the axe ? Peasant revolts in Russian thought and literature by John Keep

http://www.persee.fr/doc/cmr_0008-0160_1982_num_23_1_1934

The author is looking at the three different types of peasant myth that exist in Russian literature.

Myth 1 - either by those who participated in Russia's peasant movements or "by those who kept the memory of them alive " - the underprivileged common folk

Myth 2 - held by members of the elite - the romantic peasant rebel

Myth 3 - "a false image deliberately propagated and manipulated for political ends ".

Myth 1:

This one is the hardest to attain the accuracy of because the peasants themselves were illiterate and how outsiders interpreted the peasant view of their experience was often colored by what the observer wanted to see.

The author states that the core of the peasant outlook was inherently religious. But it was from a perspective that blended remnants of ancient animistic concepts/worship of natural phenomena and practices with Christian ideas. Their religious beliefs reflected a

"Manichaean view of life as a continuous struggle between good and evil/virtue and vice,personified by a plethora of saints and demons. "

Because of the helplessness of their immediate position in regard to their relationship with their overlords,

they "looked for assistance to more distant and exalted spheres:to Almighty God and to his earthly representative,the Great Sovereign,the sacred ruler. The Russian concept of monarchy was of Byzantine origin and was absolute in a way unknown in the West: the tsar was a patriarchal figure " to the Russian people, "his power derived from God alone.

With no other hope,this view kept total despair at bay and was clung to - any wrongs by the state were explained away by assuming that the forces of evil had prevented the tsar from hearing the truth of their plight or prevented his reforms from being enacted.

Concurrent with this view was that the tsar was an impostor and the true ruler would rise up from the people at the anointed hour and display his royal stigmata after having escaped his captors and wandered in distant lands. He would lead the masses against the deceivers,punish those who had wronged the people and reward the victims of injustice.

While it was taboo to speculate on this future utopia that would be brought about - the earlier elements of this myth were richly embroidered in folktales.

Often the liberator in these tales was the tsar's son.

"The peasants usually gave a new ruler several years in which to prove himself before pretenders appeared. One reason that Pugachev failed,it was believed,was that he had revealed himself before his "appointed hour".

This version of this myth hit its peak during the period around Pugachev's rebellion. Previously,Bolotnikov and Razin had put themselves forward "as assistants to the just tsar ",but Pugachev said he was actually the tsar and had survived his assassination by Catherine the Great's henchmen. It is said that his followers knew this rough illiterate rebel leader was no tsar,but he was just so charismatic they played along with the narrative.

While Pugachev's name lived on because he was associated with the last major uprising,it was Razin who fit the myth of the dashing bandit who took the side of the peasant against the nobility (a kind of Russian Robin Hood). There are 150 songs that revolve around the Razin legend.

In some versions,it is Razin's son who saves the people and in some, Razin returns to earth in supernatural form to assist his son in his quest.

"As the spring flowers began to bloom His father came back from his doom. He pulled down the prison stone by stone And sent the convicts safely home. "

This myth stayed popular from the early 1600s to the 1860s when the emancipation occurred.