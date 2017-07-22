Brazen liar Sean Spicer was the perfect spokesperson for Donald Trump

Laughably dishonest, relentlessly combative and impossible to not watch, Sean Spicer was the perfect spokesperson for Donald Trump.

And now he’s taking his props and going home.

Six months and one day into his tenure as the president’s chief public propagandist, the White House press secretary famously skewered on Saturday Night Live resigned Friday after a long string of self-inflicted and Trump-inflicted humiliations.

Spicer had become an improbable celebrity, an afternoon sensation whose televised briefings produced almost no useful information but drew more viewers than General Hospital. Trump, a television obsessive who often watched The Spicer Show himself, bragged about Spicer’s ratings as if they were evidence of his own popularity.

They were not.

In truth, Spicer was always an odd hire for Trump: stammering for a president who cherishes smooth; rumpled where the president prefers suave; a loyal party man for an outsider president suspicious of his party.

What he did have was a willingness to lie.

All the time.

About virtually everything.

Scaramucci, a regular guest on Fox News, delivered a hyperbolic first performance on Friday in which he declared his “love” for Trump and hailed the president’s “karma.”

At one point, Scaramucci was asked whether he believed Trump’s lie that three million people voted illegally in the 2016 election.

“If the president says it,” Scaramucci said, “there’s probably some level of truth to that.”

“Let me do more homework on that, and I’ll get back to you,” he added, and it was like Sean Spicer never left.