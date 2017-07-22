Peasant Myths in Russian Literature - Myth # 2 - held by members of the intelligentsia elite

I am posting these next three articles in this form because there is too much material to deal with in one article.

All three articles are taken from this paper:

Emancipation by the axe ? Peasant revolts in Russian thought and literature by John Keep

http://www.persee.fr/doc/cmr_0008-0160_1982_num_23_1_1934

The author is looking at the three different types of peasant myth that exist in Russian literature.

Myth 1 - either by those who participated in Russia's peasant movements or "by those who kept the memory of them alive " - the underprivileged common folk

Myth 2 - held by members of the elite - the romantic peasant rebel

Myth 3 - "a false image deliberately propagated and manipulated for political ends ".

Myth 2:

The second myth type was one that the "radical intelligentsia" nurtured. Their view of the peasantry veered from one of pity(Karamzin) to one of high moral inspiration (Dostoevskii/Tolstoi).

Before 1906,censorship would not allow writers to treat the peasant as a rebel,even historically - they could only allude to the theme indirectly. In general most writers of the time (late 1700s to mid 1800s) romanticized rural life which they then tied into a general concern for social justice.

Pushkin wrote a fictional work in 1836 called The Captain's Daughter which exemplifies this genre. It takes place during the Pugachev revolt.

"Pugachev appears as a Romantic popular hero,rough-mannered but generous and genial,he carries himself with dignity and has an unaffected sense of honour (points calculated to appeal to elite readers). "

The soldiers of the army do not fair as well.

"Worse misdeeds are perpetrated by the soldiers of Catherine's army,who requisition whatever they need from the villagers whom they "liberate" from rebel control,and chastise the innocent along with the guilty. (This passage was suppressed by the censor)" Pushkin saw the peasant "as historical personages in their own right who epitomized the qualities,good and bad,of the still untamed,"natural" Russian people. They were Romantic figures whose stormy lives showed that exceptional individuals could influence events but that their power was limited by circumstances;that man could rise to moral heights but also sink to an abyss of meanness and cruelty. As a tragic subject Pugachev was little different from Boris Godunov:a natural leader,intelligent and even noble,he achieved much against all odds but ultimately failed because of the flaws in his character,which reproduced in an exaggerated form the shortcomings of the popular movement he directed."

After 1830's,the theme of peasant rebellion disappears from literature and political theorists make their mark. They felt that social problem of serfdom would be solved by "the axe"- code word of the day for insurrection. One such person said he thought that