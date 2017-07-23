Thoughts on Brexit and Corbyn

https://twitter.com/JeremyCliffe/status/889117424074842113

Jeremy Cliffe‏ -Berlin Bureau Chief at The Economist

The essence of economic progressivism is the creation of the best possible living conditions for the largest possible number of people.

That means (1) increasing the size of the pie and (2) slicing it more equally.

This is basic recipe of EU (& Eurozone) countries like Germany & Netherlands, where working-class life is v much better than in the UK.

I spent most of the pre- and post-referendum period in Leave-voting parts of Britain and can say with confidence

Though also cultural, the Brexit vote was tipped by low- and middle-earners working too many hours for too-low living standards.

A sensible response would thus be to improve living standards concretely by making the pie bigger & allocating its slices more fairly.

i.e. minimising the economic costs of Brexit and simultaneously advancing genuinely radical reforms to spread wealth and opportunity.

Corbyn is going in the opposite direction. First, his opposition to the Single Market will make Britain poorer. It will shrink the pie.

Second, his June manifesto sliced the pie less fairly. Distributionally it was much closer to the Tory one than to the Lib Dem one.