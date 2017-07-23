Thoughts on Brexit and Corbyn

https://twitter.com/JeremyCliffe/status/889117424074842113
Jeremy Cliffe -Berlin Bureau Chief at The Economist
The essence of economic progressivism is the creation of the best possible living conditions for the largest possible number of people.
That means (1) increasing the size of the pie and (2) slicing it more equally.
This is basic recipe of EU (& Eurozone) countries like Germany & Netherlands, where working-class life is v much better than in the UK.
I spent most of the pre- and post-referendum period in Leave-voting parts of Britain and can say with confidence
Though also cultural, the Brexit vote was tipped by low- and middle-earners working too many hours for too-low living standards.
A sensible response would thus be to improve living standards concretely by making the pie bigger & allocating its slices more fairly.
i.e. minimising the economic costs of Brexit and simultaneously advancing genuinely radical reforms to spread wealth and opportunity.
Corbyn is going in the opposite direction. First, his opposition to the Single Market will make Britain poorer. It will shrink the pie.
Second, his June manifesto sliced the pie less fairly. Distributionally it was much closer to the Tory one than to the Lib Dem one.
Instead Labour should be "tough on Brexit, tough on the causes of Brexit". By doing two things:
1) Boost jobs and wages, and drastically increase available funds for public services, by keeping Britain in the Single Market.
2) Advance genuinely radical & redistributive policies on tax, education, industry, regional policy, infrastructure, political reform.
As things stand, the next years will make austerity look like picnic. Jobs will go. Prices will rise. Real people will feel real pain.
Lib Dems, the SNP & sensible Tories can all play a role. But ultimately it's up to Labour to decide whether that will happen.
History will judge every Labour MP, activist and influencer on whether the party uses - or wastes - that unique and decisive power.
Corbyn is a nationalist first & a socialist second. He despises northern Europe because it shows that life can be better without revolution.
Think about it: an egalitarian, dynamic form of capitalism exists across the North Sea but the Labour left avoids it like the plague.
Why? Because the Nordic industrial model would massively enrich & empower working-class Britons, but offends the egos of Labour lefties.