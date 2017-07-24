Last Week in July - What is Happening Around the World

Sub-Saharan Africa

Mali:

The MLF (Macina Liberation Front) is based in central Mali and is led by cleric,Koufa, who is calling for his followers to take up arms and rebuild the historic Fulani Empire. They have claimed dozens of attacks againt not only Malian targets,but western interests inside Mali have been targeted as well. Malian and French troops have arrested a preacher who is a close associate of his near Timbuktu

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC):

President Kabila is maneuvering to extend his 16 year rule. He is deeply unpopular in the country. Fear is that an internal eruption could spill over into neighboring countries in a repeat of the Great War of Africa in the 1990s which resulted in the deaths of several millions.

A report has said that the state is losing a fifth of all its mining revenues due to corruption (which has enriched Kabila's family and his cronies at the expense of the country) and mismanagement. It said that at least $750 million that was paid by companies to the Congo's tax agencies and state owned mining company disappeared between 2013 and 2015 has been lost for these reasons.

Americas

Argentina:

Former president,Cristina de Kirchner has formed a new political party and is launching a bid for a senate seat in October's mid-term elections. This will be a test whether President Macri can further his free-market reforms.

Asia-Pacific

Indonesia:

President,Joko Widodo, has instructed law enforcement officers to shoot drug traffickers who enter the country in order to deal with their current emergency regarding narcotics flooding the country. He has previously ordered convicted drug traffickers to be executed.

Europe

Poland:

Poland's parliament had passed legislation that would have replaced Poland's Supreme Court judges with government nominees. The European Commission threatened to impose sanctions on Poland if these bills were not rescinded. People took to the streets across the country to protest these new laws.

President Duda has now said he is going to veto these proposed bills when they come across his desk for his signature.

Austria:

Legislative election will be in October of this year:

Austria, OGM poll:

Austrian People's Party(conservative/center-right with loose ties to the Catholic Church) - 32% ↑

Social Democratic Party of Austria(social democratic/center-left with historical ties to worker unions) - 26% ↓

Freedom Party of Austria (right-wing populist-targets Muslims,immigrants and the EU): 26%

The Greens (focusing on environmental and social justice issues) 7% ↓

Eurasia

Kazakhstan:

The government had initiated a campaign against foreign funded charities/NGOs saying they are linked to terrorism,narco-trafficking and arms-trading in Kazakhastan. Among the organizations they have been targeting is Freedom House,the National Endowment for Democracy and Open Society Foundations - all western based organizations that promote liberal values and equal opportunities. Now they are taking legal action against two such organizations and saying that they must pay corporate income tax. These actions are seen as an effort to drive them out of the country.

Azerbaijan:

The government has been trying to control the narrative in both the foreign press and within its own borders.

They handed down a three year sentence to the Russian/Ukrainian-Israeli blogger,Alexander Lapshin for traveling to Nagorno Karabakh without official permission and calling for its independence from Azerbaijan. They are hoping this action will serve as a deterrent to anyone else who might report what is happening outside of the state narrative.

On the other side,they are offering Azerbaijani journalists who tow the government line state-funded apartments complete with high-speed internet connections.

Middle East And North Africa

Iran:

After contentious meeting with Tillerson,Trump leaning toward Bannon/Gorka/FDD to abandon Iran Deal.

Weeks after his sharp criticism of the Revolutionary Guards,Iranian President,Rouhani,met with IRGC's highest ranking officers,including Quds forces chief,Qassem Suleimani.

Saipa will introduce an electric car to the Iranian market in the near future,other carmakers will also invest in electric/hybird cars (Tehran has one of the worst air pollution problems because of its car traffic)

Lebanon:

Lebanese PM,Saad Hariri, is in Washington to meet with Trump tomorrow for the first time.He will also meet with Mattis. He will make the case to Trump that Lebanon is not just Hezbollah (but Hezbollah is expanding) and for continued US support ($80 million a year) for the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) which Trump wants to slash (but the Pentagon and Mattis are big advocates for continued LAF aid and oppose any reduction).

Yemen:

The rains in Yemen keep the bombers out of the skies but will increase the cholera cases (projecting to possibly exceed 6000,000 by year's end)

Qatar:

Saudi Arabia lifts the ban on Al Jazeera

Turkey :

Journalists at one of the leading papers in the country are going on trial today facing terrorism charges for doing their jobs as journalists.

Cumhuriyet journalist,Kadri Gursel,was jailed for "creating impression that there is an authoritarian regime in Turkey"

Syria :

Assad's son comes in at 528th in Maths Olymiad Competition

Saudi Arabia :

King Salman is traveling abroad on a private trip and Prince Mohammed bin Salman is left in charge.

Israel:

Tzahi Hanegbi,a senior Israel minister and close ally of Netanyahu threatens Palestinians with ethnic cleansing "remember 1948","remember 1967"

Minister Tzachi Hanegbi: “We are not heading toward a third Intifada, we are heading toward a third nakba”.

Political party Yesh Atid leader,Lapid, praises the settlers who established an illegal outpost settlement in the West Bank that is slated to be demolished.

---

Pro-Palestinian blog pushing false narrative that Israel is digging under Al Aqsa to build Third Temple.

Trump envoy,Jason Greenblatt arrives in Israel to help de-escalate Temple Mount Crisis.

Jordan:

Jordan teen and another man try to stab Israeli Embassy guard in Amman. The guard shoots and kills teen. Israel decides to pull out all diplomatic staff in Embassy due to worries about any resulting riot attacks in current atmosphere,but Jordan is barring the guard from leaving before they question him. Jordan demands an investigation,Israel refuses because the guard has diplomatic immunity under the Vienna Convention. Israeli delays its evacuation of its diplomatic team,but has closed its embassy and consulates in Jordan.

The second attacker who was shot by the Israeli embassy guard in Jordan has died.

Senior Israeli official is traveling to Jordan to see if he can end the stand off between the two countries and resolve this crisis and bring the guard back home.

South Asia

Afghanistan:

Trump's National security team wants more troops and more commitment in Afghanistan - but Trump does not.

-----

A Taliban bomb attack hit Kubal killing dozens of people.

Bhutan:

Indian and Chinese troops are still in a stand off on the Dolam plateau. This location is close to the Indian Army post of Doka La. The stand off began after China started work on extending a track into Bhutan and were confronted by Indian troops. Bhutan and India feel China's intention is the strategically important Jampheri ridge to the south. China says Indian troops must stand down from preventing China to continue its work before talks can begin.