Peasant Myths in Russian Literature - Myth #3 - produced as propaganda

I am posting these next three articles in this form because there is too much material to deal with in one article.

All three articles are taken from this paper:

Emancipation by the axe ? Peasant revolts in Russian thought and literature by John Keep

http://www.persee.fr/doc/cmr_0008-0160_1982_num_23_1_1934

The author is looking at the three different types of peasant myth that exist in Russian literature.

Myth 1 - either by those who participated in Russia's peasant movements or "by those who kept the memory of them alive " - the underprivileged common folk

Myth 2 - held by members of the elite - the romantic peasant rebel

Myth 3 - "a false image deliberately propagated and manipulated for political ends "

Myth 3:

The author states that the "great agrarian overturn has never been properly treated in fiction,probably because it raises too many awkward problems."

Leonov's "The Badger" gets closer than many.

(written in 1925 when literary expression was still relatively free) which portrays the peasants' response to the demands of the Red requisitioning squads. The villagers of Vori (the name means "Robbers") flee to a forest fastness where they live like the badgers of the title,carrying on an ancient feud against their neighbors from the next village,Gusaki (the Geese People),who for reasons of their own have sided with Soviet power. The peasants who fly the black flag of anarchism,are shown as ineradicably hostile to urban life and values:they are willing to let the cities crumble into dust or to set them on fire. They remember Pugachev and his associates,one of whom is rumoured to have returned to lead their movement,and they dream,as earlier rebels did,of marching out from their forest retreat and taking "all of Russia." The rebels are drawn as primitive and bestial,creatures of their natural environment. The picture is of course wildly exaggerated,but Soviet literature has yet to produce a new portrait more in line with contemporary ideological perceptions (this article was written in 1982).

What was not accomplished in Soviet literature (up to 1989) in regard to peasant revolutions of the 20th century did undergo an evolution in regard to earlier peasant rebellions.

From the start Soviet writers and artists were encouraged to reinvent folk tales and utilize them to further the cause of the Revolution. The liberator category of peasant myths was well suited for this purpose,simply needing to downplay (or ignore totally) the aspects that elevated the position of the tsar and religion in seventeenth century society. In this way,these artists and writers helped to develop "a national mythology "

The following are two tales about the Razin uprising. The first was written in 1924-1927 by A.P. Chapygin and the second was written in 1951 by S. Zlobin.

Chapygin's version is a very sordid tale filled with blood and sex. The rebel leader and his band are brave and honourable but unable to control their baser instincts. Peasants

"are sunk in poverty and ignorance,sodden with drink and ridden with vermin,and their rulers,from the tsarist down to the meanest clerk,are hypocrites to a man;they lie,deceive and extort. "

The novel has a strong anti-religious bias in which Chapygin transposes Bolshevik atheism to the seventeenth century. He treats the Orthodox clerics as worse than even the non-Christians in Persia where Razin journeys for a short while. His peasants are afraid to come to the aid of the rebels because Razin has been excommunicated and they accept the Church's teachings on the matter. Only the townspeople,who are more educated (and take the role of proto-proletarians) have sympathy for the cossack rebels.

Contrast that early view with the later one by Zlobin. Zlobin's novel

"is cast in the heroic mould and stresses courage,comradeship and faith in ultimate victory for the righteous. Zlobin reproduces loyally the official Soviet view of social and political relationships in the seventeenth century. Razin's supporters may acclaim him as their batko (father) and credit him with having a thousand arms,but he knows better:he realizes that such strength as he possesses derives solely from them. He is neither proud or selfish,but is single-mindedly devoted to the cause of social liberation and justice. Zlobin's Razin issues orders for the markets to be reopened so that economic life may revive,and under rebel rule the citizens prosper. It is the foe who spreads,for evil purposes of his own,the rumour about Razin's supposed magic powers;he and his followers have no time for such superstitions. They are indifferent to religion,although ready to use it when clerical supporters suggest that this might be of advantage. Nor do we hear much about the rebel's "monarchist illusions": towards the end of the novel Razin,en route to Moscow in chains,shakes off such beliefs entirely and comes to a proto-Marxist realization that the tsar is no more than an agent of an oppressive class system. He also sees that the Don will become free only once it develops its agricultural and mineral resources and farms the land not for the benefit of individuals but of "the whole host" - a kind of justification in advance of Stalinist industrialization and collectivization. The rebels' class-conscious attitude,which pits them against the wealthy cossacks as well as the nobility,is shared by the peasants too,who play a role that accords with that allocated to them by Soviet historians."

One of the lead characters who is a serf is a natural leader whose physical and moral strength earns him the respectful admiration of his fellow peasants. He carries out his military duties in an orderly and sensible manner - always the professional soldier rather than the earlier interpretation of Chapygin who saw them as swashbuckling and brave,but morally as bad as any common brigand.