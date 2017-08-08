Newsvine

JustKat

About Articles: 918 Seeds: 1969 Comments: 21649 Since: Dec 2015

Today's Lesson: How to Respond Publicly to An International Crisis

Current Status: Published (4)
By JustKat
Tue Aug 8, 2017 6:21 PM
Discuss:

Example A:

 

Example B:

"North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States," warned Mr. Trump from his golf club in Bedminster.

"They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen," he told reporters. "He has been very threatening -- beyond a normal statement," Mr. Trump said of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. "As I said, they will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before." 

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

After many years of failure,countries are coming together to finally address the dangers posed by North Korea. We must be tough & decisive!

7:17 AM - Aug 8, 2017

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor