Jerusalem: Judaism Period - Before King David -Canaanites -Part 1

(just as background - I wrote this article as process while I was reading the book "Jerusalem" by Montefiore. I needed to fill in the background gaps so I would understand better what I was reading. Quotes, unless stated otherwise, are from his book)

When you look at the development of civilizations,population centers locate on trade routes near fresh water and fertile soil. In Israel,you have a lush,green corridor (coastal plain) that runs along the coastline that was the predominate trade route from the Egyptian Empire to the ancient empires located in Syria,Iran,Iraq,and Turkey. It was also the entry point for any invaders to this land who then tended to settle nearby.

The place where the city of Jerusalem would be located was a good distance (in those days) off this beaten track (30 miles inland)- nowhere near any trade route or major water supply.

Jerusalem "stood high amid the golden-rocked desolation of the cliffs,gorges and scree of the Judaean hills,exposed to freezing,sometimes even snowy,winters and to witheringly hot summers. Nonetheless,there was security atop these forbidding hills;and there was a spring in the valley beneath,just enough to support a town"

We know people lived in Jerusalem as early as 5,000 BC.

We know that by the early Bronze Age (around 3,200 BC) people buried their dead in tombs in the Jerusalem hills and there was a small walled village with small square houses on a hill above the spring.

And then the village was abandoned.

Our next glimpse is around 1,900 BC- we find mention of a town called Ursalim. This may be a variation on the name for the god of the evening star - Salem or Shalem and may mean "Salem has founded".

"A settlement had developed around the Gihon Spring: the Canaanite inhabitants cut a channel through the rock leading to a pool within the walls of their citadel. A fortified underground passageway protected their access to the water. The latest archaeological digs on the site reveal that they guarded the spring with a tower and a massive wall,23 feet thick,using stones weighing 3 tons. The tower could also have served as a temple celebrating the cosmic sanctity of the spring.In other parts of Canaan,priestly kings built fortified tower-temples. Further up the hill,remnants of a city wall have been found."

passageway carved through the rock leading to Gihon Spring

What the tower might have looked like and it's location in relation to the town

In 1458 BC,Egypt conquered Palestine. They had garrisons in Jaffa and Gaza.(one of the reasons why the Egyptians decided on a strategy of expansion was to preempt the invading tribes that were coming from the northern regions around the Mediterranean - it was suppose to provide a buffer zone for the core territory of Egypt around the Nile)

We hear the King of Jerusalem in 1,350 BC,plead with the pharaoh to send help to his "small capital of the Land of Jerusalem of which the name is Beit Shulmani"- the House of Well-Being. (the word Shulman - well-being - is perhaps the origin of "Shalem.") He says to the Pharaoh of Egypt that his land is being threatened by the Habiru. This word was common throughout the Middle East at that time and meant "vagrant" or with a slanderous slant "marauding outlaws",a term a city dweller might call any group that is not settled and of their own tribe. A generic term. But there is also a theory that the early Hebrews were descended from a small group of Habiru. An outside group that was not settled.

Then a century later,a people called the Jebusites occupied the site of Jerusalem. Opal hill (where the City of David was located) had steep terraced structures that formed the foundations for a powerful tower-temple of Salem built above the Gihon Spring. This was part of the Canaanite citadel known as Zion which David would one day capture.

This diagram gives you an idea of the location of Gihon Spring in relation to the city

to give you an idea of where Gihon Spring is in relation to city

It was at this point in history that there occurred one of those massive disruptions to the earth's population and social structures (in this instance,that known world was the eastern Mediterranean region).This period actually goes from around 1600BC to about 500BC - but the intense period is thought to be for about 300 years around the date of 1250BC because that is the date the Hittite Empire is said to have collapsed) There were massive waves of migrations,invasions and raids by a people called the Sea Peoples who came from the Aegean Sea region. This brought about the subsequent collapse of the Bronze Age with the receding of it's leading empires,such as the Egyptian and Hittite Empires. Most theories posit that the Sea Peoples was a confederation of peoples from western and northern Antolia (heartland of Turkey) who were faced with pressures from drought that created a food shortage that pushed them outward. It consisted of several successive stages of migrations over the three centuries it lasted that may have originated in areas of Italy,Greece and Turkey and gradually moved out both overland and over sea to islands, such as Crete and Cypress, and down into the Levant to Egyptian territory. There is a theory that this move may have been precipitated by the eruption of the volcano Santorini which in turn affected the climate in that whole region which led to famines.

In some places these invaders integrated into the existing native population and in some they replaced the native culture. This massive migration consisted of those who raided for the booty that was to be gained and families that wanted to find land where they could support themselves. And out of this Dark Age of chaos in which the stability of old civilizations were shaken or fell and old empires pulled back from the farther lands,new configurations arose and new Empires,such as the Romans and Greeks developed.

And into this opportune upheaval of old constructs there also appeared a people called the Hebrews known as Israelites who worshipped one god.