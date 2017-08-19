Jerusalem: Judaism Period - Before King David -Canaanites -Part 2

We can mark the Israelites first official appearance during this period of transition when they settled in the land of Canaan.

The first thing all civilizations do as they get established is to create myths/narratives that define themselves as a special people with a destiny created from a unique beginning that sets them apart from their neighbors. The Israelites were no different. And so we have two of their greatest origin narratives that have significance to this day.

The first is the Abraham story - the founding patriarch of the Hebrews. The story is told that Abram (whom God renamed Abraham-"Father of Peoples") traveled from Ur in Chaldea (Iraq) to eventually settle in Hebron. In his travels,he visited with the priest-king of Salem - the first mention in the Bible of what would become Jerusalem,a Canaanite shrine ruled by priest-kings.

Further stories of Abraham have him being tested by God by ordering him to sacrifice his son,Isaac on Mount Moriah. (Where the Temple would later be built over this sacred spot). His grandson,Jacob is said to have wrestled with a stranger who turns out to be God and Jacob is renamed Israel (He who Strives with God). Jacob is said to have been the father of the founders of the twelve tribes (who emigrated to Egypt-although the group that emigrated to Egypt was only a small group of Hebrews,not all Hebrews living in Canaan).

The next great defining narrative occurs in The Exodus out of Egypt.The narrative says the Jews were in Egypt for 400 years during which they were enslaved by the Egyptians to build their cities,but were led in an escape from bondage through Sinai (a journey that spans 40 years) by a Hebrew prince of Egypt named Moses. It was in Sinai that God gave Moses the Ten Commandments and said if the Israelites lived by those rules and only worshipped that one particular god and didn't stray out of the tribe and it's dictates - they would be rewarded with ruling the Land of Canaan where they once had lived.

Moses Striking the rock at Mt. Horeb

From the Jewish Encyclopedia:

Mount Horeb.

Biblical Data:

Mountain situated in the desert of Sinai, famous for its connection with the promulgation of the Law by God through Moses (Ex. xix. 1-xx. 18). The general opinion of modern scholars is that the name "Sinai" is derived from the name of the Babylonian moon-god Sin. Mount Sinai is often referred to as "the mountain" (that is, the mountain par excellence), "the mountain of Elohim" (Hebr.), and "the mountain of Yhwh" (Hebr.; Ex. iii. 1, iv. 27, xviii. 5, xix. 2, et passim; Num. x. 33), and in many other passages it is called "Horeb" (Ex. iii. 1; Deut. i. 2 et passim). The Biblical text, indeed, seems to indicate that this last was its proper name, while "Sinai" was applied to the desert. According to one theory, Sinai and Horeb are the names of two eminences belonging to the same range; if this be so the range became prominent in the history of the Hebrews some time before the promulgation of the Law. When Moses led the flocks of his father-in-law to the desert and came "to the mountain of God, even to Horeb," an angel appeared to him from a flaming bush, and then God Himself spoke to Moses, telling him that where he stood was holy ground, thus foreshadowing the great event that was to occur there. From that mountain God persuaded Moses to go to Pharaoh and deliver the Israelites from his yoke. After the Exodus, when the Israelites who had encamped at Rephidim were suffering with thirst, Moses, by command of God, smote water from a rock in Horeb (Ex. xvii. 6).

When Moses asks God,"What is thy name",God answers,"I AM THAT I AM",a God without a name,rendered in Hebrew as YHWH:Yahweh or,as Christians later misspelt it,Jehovah. In a footnote,Montefiore points out that when the Temple stood in Jerusalem,only the high priest,once a year,could utter the tetragram YHWH,and Jews,even today,are forbidden to say it,preferring to use Adonai (Lord),or just HaShem (the unspeakable Name). (My note - it has now become fashionable among some Christians to adopt this practice.)

The narrative continues - Moses died before they got to Canaan and it was his successor,Joshua who led the Israelites into the Promised Land.

Among the many pastoral settlers who founded many unwalled villages in the Judean highlands during that period were a small band of Israelites from Egypt. Although part of the biblical narrative is of a people who conquered the land through battle,unwalled villages means they probably peacefully settled among the people already living there,some of whom were fellow co-religionists who had chosen to not migrate to Egypt. It was their faith centered around a "moveable temple,a tabernacle that held the sacred wooden chest known as the Ark of the Covenant" that held them together, and their narrative stories of their founding patriarchs that gave them an identity around which to coalesce.

Mount Nebo,Jordan where Moses is said to have looked upon the Promised Land

View from Mt. Nebo,Jordan toward Israel

And those factors have continued even to today.