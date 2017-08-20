Jerusalem: Judaism Period - Young David's Rise

(background - I wrote this article as process while I was reading the book "Jerusalem" by Montefiore. I needed to fill in the background gaps so I would understand better what I was reading.)

Joshua settled in Shechem,(near present day Nablus in the West Bank) where his co-religious were already established.

Jerusalem was home to the Jebusites, ruled by a priest-king,a common practice in the region.

The biblical account states that Joshua defeated the military force of the priest-king of Jerusalem,and the Israelites settled in the city along with the Jebusite citizens.

(note- the biblical account says "the sons of Judah could not drive out the Jebusites," who "lived in Jerusalem side by side with the sons of Judah as they do today." but you do not hear that the Israelites then ruled Jerusalem - only that they now lived there side by side with the Jebusites. Again,the theme of the Israelites conquering cities fits in with a generation where that narrative would be viewed as a positive trait of strength but it doesn't necessarily align with what might have been a more mundane,common reality)

Israel was not one nation - instead it was made up of a confederation of tribes - small villages of hill shepherds whose elders came together to elect war leaders in times of threat. These warlords were called Judges.

By this time the Philistines,who had been part of the migration/invasion of the Sea Peoples into the region and had settled along the coast had become a rich nation based on trade throughout the region where their pottery and cloth was prized. It was an advanced cosmopolitan society. And they had reached a point in their nation's development where they were ready to expand into the interior of Israel.

That process now threatened the villages of the Israelites. The Israelites were no match for the Philistine infantry with their Greek style armour and weaponry.

In 1050BC at the Battle of Ebenezer,the Philistines crushed the Israelites,destroyed their shrine at Shiloh,captured the Ark of the Covenant and started to advance their campaign into the foothills around Jerusalem. The Israelites realized they needed a better system than occasional warlords with no centralized rule to face this threat or they might soon be ruled by Philistine or worse. So they switched to a single king system to rule over the whole of the tribes. What they were looking for was a military commander so strong that the tribes would unite behind him.

They turned to the old prophet Samuel(the term prophet did not mean a soothsayer of the future,but rather someone who analyses the present to figure out what should be done). He chose a young warrior named Saul,who turned out to be an excellent military commander,but not a very good civil ruler. It is said that he became mentally unstable as time passed or it became apparent he was unstable as time passed. At any rate,Samuel realized Saul had not been a good choice for kingship and needed to be replaced.

So he quietly started looking around for a few likely candidates that might prove to be good material for a replacement king in a nation that was still threatened. (he wasn't looking for a scholar or priest or trader King- he still needed someone who was strong and charismatic enough to lead into battle primarily,but just hoped to get a better model next time than Saul had turned out to be)

He came across David who looked the part of someone people would be attracted to,was charismatic,had fighting skills but also was intelligent and loved the arts. About as well rounded as one could hope for.

Samuel brought him to court where he was made one of Saul's armour-bearers and soon proved to be a favourite of the king,able to soothe his capricious moods.

In the story of David and Goliath from Gath,we see the theme of a boy who was from humble shepherd beginnings defeat a more powerful opponent,a veritable giant with a simple slingshot - a weapon of the common folk.

In a foot note,Montefiore tells us that at that time,armies had slinger units that stood next to the archers.

"Skilled slingers could project smoothed stones the size of tennis balls at 100 to 150 mph."

He also notes that the word philistine has come to describe someone uncultured (ironic given the cultural sophistication of the Philistines - a true revenge upon an enemy ) and the term git,which is what the people of Gath were called,has come to mean an unpleasant person.

The truth the story illustrates is that David was a gifted warrior who made his name among the people as such. Which led to Saul feeling threatened by David's popularity and fear he would replace him (I'm sure Saul figured out he was not especially favoured anymore). Even his son became friends with David and his daughter fell in love with him and they were married.

In the end,Saul turns on David. David escapes and becomes outlawed leader of 600 brigands.

Finally David defects to the Philistines and is given his own city to rule. The Philistines (with David's help?) invade Judah and defeat Saul and kill his son. Saul falls on his own sword.