Montefieore gives a description of the city of Jerusalem:

The city that Titus saw for the first time from Mount Scopus,named after the Greek skopeo meaning "look at",was in Pliny's words,"by far the most celebrated city of the East," an opulent,thriving metropolis built around one of the greatest temples of the ancient world,itself an exquisite work of art on an immense scale. Jerusalem had already existed for thousands of years but this many-walled town and towered city,astride two mountains amid the barren crags of Judea,has never been as populous or as awesome as it was in the first century AD:indeed Jerusalem would not be so great again until the twentieth century. This was the achievement of Herod the Great,the brilliant,psychotic Judaean king whose palaces and fortresses were built on so monumental a scale and were so luxurious in their decoration that the Jewish historian Josephus says that they "exceed all my ability to describe them."

The Temple was not only a holy space built for worship -it was also a near-impenetrable fortress built upon a mountain top. It was set within a many walled city with whole sections of the city that were a maze of narrow streets and markets. The Old Town (with the Lower Town- older and poorer with smaller houses crowded together and the Upper Town with it's richer mansions) was to the South of the Temple, built upon a steep plateau with city walls on the west and southern sides and a valley that swept along the outside of these walls so they were unassailable from this point. The town had spread out through time toward the north - New Town in the Tyropoeon Valley(Central Valley)- which had it's own set of protective walls. The newest section of the city-Bezetha (New City) , was above the New Town,so there were not very many inhabitants in this section,compared to the other parts of the city. There was no valley outside of the northern walls that surrounded this newest section. Although there were many towers in the protective wall,this space had no natural barriers.

The Temple complex was built next to a ravine from which no attack could be launched. The fortress/castle(citadel) Antonia was attached/ part of the Temple complex.

Tyropoeon Valley (i.e., "Valley of the Cheesemakers") is the name given by Josephus the historian to the valley or rugged ravine, in the Old City of Jerusalem, which in ancient times separatedMount Moriah from Mount Zion and emptied into the valley of Hinnom. The Tyropoeon, now filled up with a vast accumulation of debris, and almost a plain, was spanned by bridges, the most noted of which was Zion Bridge, which was probably the ordinary means of communication between the royal palace on Zion and the temple. The western wall of the Temple Mount rose up from the bottom of this valley to the height of 84 feet, where it was on a level with the area, and above this, and as a continuance of it, the wall ofSolomon's cloister rose to the height of about 50 feet, "so that this section of the wall would originally present to view a stupendous mass of masonry scarcely to be surpassed by any mural masonry in the world." In the Copper Scroll this valley is called in Hebrew the Outer Valley.The name "Tyropoiōn" possibly arose as an ancient mistranslation from Hebrew to the Greek of Josephus's book; Semitic languages use the same root for "outer" and "congeal".

Jerusalem in the year 66 CE, on the eve of the Jewish (Great) Revolt against Rome was then at its greatest extent, with an estimated population of 50,000-80,000, and an area of some 450 acres, more than twice the area of today’s Old City. It spread over two ridges separated by the Tyropoeon Valley: the Temple Mount and its southern spur (the City of David), and the Western Hill, occupied by the Upper City. Jerusalem enjoyed the natural protection of the deep Kidron Valley to the east and the Hinnom Valley to the west and south. The Hasmonean royal house (late 2nd/early 1st century BCE) enclosed that area with a fortification that the Jewish historian Josephus Flavius would later refer to as the “First Wall.” As the city prospered and flourished, it was only to the north, where there was no natural barrier that it was able to expand during the last hundred years before its destruction. With time, the “Second” and “Third” Walls were added on that side of the city At first glance, the city seems to have a clear Hellenistic-Roman character. Indeed, its royal builders – the Hasmoneans, but particularly Herod and his successors – were greatly influenced by Greek and Roman culture. They adopted Greek names, surrounded themselves with foreign counsellors, and imitated the Roman way of life and form of government. The architecture reflects this well: the urban plan, the style of buildings and streets, the presence of a sacred hilltop enclosure, the splendid public water installations, the massive monuments, and sport and entertainment facilities.

