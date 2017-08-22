Jerusalem: The Temple

Jerusalem gained significance because of the Temple. So let us look at the Temple.

Montefieore describes the Temple.

The Temple itself overshadowed all else in it's numinous glory. "At the first rising of the sun," it's gleaming courts and gilded gates "reflected back a very fiery splendour and made those who forced themselves to look upon it to turn their eyes away." When strangers - such as Titus and his legionaries - saw this Temple for the first time,it appeared "like a mountain covered with snow." Pious Jews knew that at the center of the courts of this city-within-a-city atop Mount Moriah was a tiny room of superlative holiness that contained virtually nothing at all. This space was the focus of Jewish sanctity: the Holy of Holies,the dwelling place of God Himself.

The Herodian version of the model shows visitors how excavators believe the Temple Mount site appeared prior to its destruction by Roman troops in the year 70 CE. The focus is on the southern portion of the enclosure, and includes reconstructions of Robinson's Arch (an early overpass linking the top of the platform with the major city street below), the Hulda Street gates and passages onto the platform, the Royal Stoa, and the Second Temple. The reconstruction is based on the excavations at the Temple Mount under the direction of Ronny Reich and regional archeologist Gideon Avni. On view at the Davidson Center, Watch on YouTube

Join us into a virtual tour, in a 3d reconstruction of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, as it looked 2000 years ago, at the conclusion of king Herod's expansion project. based on Flavius' writings, according to the research of Dr. Joshua Peleg, Bar Ilan University.

