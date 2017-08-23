Project on Middle East Political Science: Conversation 62 with Erin Snider and host Mark Lynch

(seeder not working)

It's easy to see aid as just a humanitarian impulse - we just want to help,but as anyone who studies foreign aid knows,all aid is political. We know that economic issues were enormously important. It was kind of one of the drivers of protest in the region.If we broadly see the Arab uprisings as a kind of rejection of some of the ways that economic reform programs were undertaken in many of the states in the Arab world,the way that economies in the region were organized by the authoritarian regimes - then that seems to implicitly suggest that citizens in those states might want to discuss a different path. More money might not have helped if it simply reinforces the same economic policies. In asking whether the Arab world is in free fall, fragmentation,or reconfiguration,particularly if you are looking at economic assistance programs,we are seeing the reconfiguration.

Are the aid strategies different that those of the pre 2011 era? No.

Many diplomats,etc. have said while they get that the people are upset with the illiberal economic reforms - but what's the alternative? And wanting a quick solution to the alternative beforehand. But to have that alternative,you have to have a societal dialog about that - and that is not something that is quick. It's something that takes a lot of time. On debt relief - there are two perspectives. One is that you are creating a moral hazard,if you relieve debt and then you just let regimes continue with the same bad behaviour that rang up the debt in the first place. The second perspective is that these new regimes should not be held hostage to the pathologies of the past. It seems like a lot of that debt relief question comes down to a fundamental political judgement - is this really a new regime which should be a blank slate or is it essentially a continuation. You can make the argument in Egypt's case that the same core actors have not changed,obviously,right? There was a interesting group,called the The Popular Campaign to Relieve Egypt's Debt,who really were making that argument - we should not be held responsible for all of the abuses and debts incurred by the Mubarak regime. Thus,if you wanted to show a clear distinct signal that you are ready to transition to something new,then this would be symbolically an important move.

Would that have helped Egypt's transition if there had been major debt relief right in that decisive moment?

Sure,perhaps that might have made a difference. It would have been small. Had that been articulated very forcefully from the Obama administration,I think that might have changed at least the orientation of things. In looking at the e-mails that were coming out of the state department at that time they were discussing what that would look like. There were a lot of folks who were sympathetic,wanting to aid the protesters in a meaningful way. But what is interesting is that even when they were arguing for something like a Marshal Plan and writing to the secretary of state to make the case for such a thing - the actual construction of the programs they were offering were exactly similar to US programs as before 2011. Not a lot of new thinking,just more money to make those programs more robust. Which is problematic in thinking about what economic grievances were like of many protesters in the region. The fundamental problem is that most people look at a country like Egypt or most of the countries in the region and they would say that the best thing that you could do would be to eliminate subsidy reforms and that's how you get the finances on any kind of stable,sustainable ground. But of course,those directly hit,the poorest are exactly the people who were most implicated in the revolution. Both vulnerable,but also mobilized. So you look at the negotiations over the IMF package and ask - is this a time for conditionality. Or is this a time to say - we want to make for this government to succeed. Or is it a time for this is a moment for change. Do we want to fundamentally change the state when we have this rare moment of flux.

Time for change or time for support?

There were many people in the state department who were arguing we need to more robustly assist the situation. Some people who were saying we need to reconsider some aspects of our assistance. But there is also something moving that is often forgotten - the role of Congress. So early on there were discussion about having a Middle East Incentive Fund. But the folks in the State Department had enormous problems getting support from members of Congress to fund this program. So it's not only identifying a problem structurally in the region - but also eliciting the support domestically - to be able to rally support. And of course,this is coming a few years after the global financial crisis. People were more risk adverse about things in the Middle East,too. And the amount the US was talking about was tiny compared to what the Gulf States were throwing around. The critique that would come from left leaning Arab activists would be that more aid from the US or western financial institutions would actually make things worse not better. Because neo liberalism is at the heart of the problem and all they want to do is push forward on these reforms which are the opposite of what many of the protesters wanted. (She says she is sympathetic to their statements)There is definitely a case to be made for considering what a multilateral effort might have looked like. But all aid is not the same. We are talking about the difference between loans and grants. There's a very different power differential that's very distinct between the two. In the secretary of state's message was the message that we have to be careful not to impose American capitalism. We should let people in the region decide for themselves. But then the prescription offered for that was echoing a lot of the neo liberal reforms that the US might have offered beforehand.

So right now,the hope for change is pretty much over and you are looking at a place like Egypt - what should be the role of the international economic actors in the west be now? Should they be working with a military regime in Egypt to try and deal with these problems or should they have a hands off policy? That is if the reasons for supporting these measures was transitions and now there are no transitions.