The Destruction of the Temple- Part 1

(just as background - I wrote this article as process while I was reading the book "Jerusalem" by Montefiore. I needed to fill in the background gaps so I would understand better what I was reading. Quotes, unless stated otherwise, are from his book)

The destruction of the Temple is the singular event that was such a pivotal point in defining so much that came after.

Nero was in decline,his grip on power slipping.

In the 60 years leading up to this point in time,the Romans had been taxing the Jewish peasantry into penury. The Temple authorities and Jewish aristocracy had developed a working relationship with the regional ruling elite-the Romans.The populace considered the Temple priesthood just as corrupt as the Romans.

When revolt broke out in 66 AD and Jerusalem decided the time was ripe to declare independence from Rome and create a state based around the Temple,you had two conflicts going on at the same time - a class struggle within the Jewish population and the whole Jewish population against Roman overrule.

This rebel force drove out the Romans to take control of the city. And then the leaders of three rebel factions turned on each other in a fight over who would rule.

Jerusalemites - 3 Factions

2,400 under Eleazar - Zealots of Eleaser son of Simon

6,000 under John of Gischala - private army

15,000 under Simon Bar-giora -a new leader supported by men from Idumea,southern part of Judea that the Romans had recently reconquered.

John and Simon had different agendas - John wanted political freedom. He minted coins with the phrase -"Freedom of Zion." Simon was head of a messianic movement. His minted coins carried the phrase - "Redemption of Zion"

The City Territories:

Temple Complex - Was occupied by Eleaser's Zealots - 2,400 men. During Passover, John's men took their swords with them into the Temple and there was a massacre of Eleaser's forces. Eleaser's Zealots surrendered to John,so now the Temple complex was controlled by John.

Old Town in the Southern section of the city - Simon was in charge - commanded 10,000 Jewish warriors and 5,000 Idumeans

Bezetha (New City)- This section of town was relatively new and sparsely built up compared to the other sections of the city.

It devolved into a lawless nightmare (as most revolutions tend to) - each leader purging his rivals from his claimed territory in the city. Gangs roamed the city killing anyone in their path,women were raped,rich homes were looted,city services for garbage and clean up were abandoned at times due to fighting.

And yet,throughout this chaotic period,the Temple continued to function as a shrine. Pilgrims still arrived to celebrate Holy days.

Meanwhile,back in Rome,Nero committed suicide in 68AD and the Roman Empire became embroiled in chaos with competing factions vying with each other over who would succeed Nero as Emperor. It descended into civil war as a succession of three different contenders declared themselves Emperor only to be deposed by another.

When the general,Vespasian, gained the throne in Rome,he realized that to cement his leadership and not have the Empire splinter apart - it was absolutely imperative that the rebels in Palestine be brought to heel and Jerusalem retaken. This first test of his reign would be vital. So he sent his son,Titus to conquer the city.

Titus

It was also crucial that Titus prove himself in this first assignment for his Emperor father. Titus was 29 years old and comparatively inexperienced,but he had an assistant who knew how to win wars,he had the most advanced weaponry of the time and a huge army augmented with regional forces.

Roman Forces: 70,000 under Titus

A superior force against provincial rebels.

There was no room for failure in this. Jerusalem had four years in which their rebellion met with no interference from Rome -partly because Vespasian decided to let the Jews wear themselves out with infighting and partly because Rome was preoccupied with internal affairs,but now Rome turned her attention to Jerusalem with the knowledge she had to put down this revolt anyway possible. Everything depended upon proving to those in Rome that Vespasian was in control of the situation and to deter other provinces from also trying to break away.

Normally Jerusalem's population was in the tens of thousands,but when Titus reached the outskirts of the city in late March,the city was filled with Passover pilgrims - swelling to hundreds of thousands of occupants. These pilgrims camped in tents in the Bezetha section of the city. They were now trapped within the city.

It took Titus readying to storm the city walls,for the warlords to belatedly turn from fighting each other to face this new danger. And even then,one account says that after the Passover massacre,John wanted to launch a preemptive strike at the Romans who were still building camps for the arriving legions. But John was afraid Simon would close the city gates behind his back,so this opportunity was gone. As a result,Romans were able to set up and build their defense fortifications with no resistance.

Before we look at the Battle,let's take a brief look at Titus and his entourage.

Titus was a popular commander who was known as a kind and generous man who was just. (Which I guess just goes to show what happens when an objective becomes so important everything else ceases to matter)

Among the Jews in Titus' entourage were probably these three people from Jerusalem - the historian,Flavius Josephus who had been a representative of the Temple in the early stages of the rebellion.The story goes that he had been captured by Vespasian,but his life was spared when he told Vespasian of a prophecy that Vespasian would be anointed emperor. When this actually came about,Josephus won his freedom and gained Roman citizenship. So he was with Vespasian's son when he went to take over the city and it is his account "Jewish War" from which we have the sole recording of the destruction of the Temple. To make matters worse,Joseph received information that his parents were among those now trapped inside Jerusalem.

Also with Titus was King Herod Agrippa II who was the great-grandson of Herod the Great who had built the Temple. The king had been brought up at the court of the Emperor Claudius in Rome,had been a supervisor of the Jewish Temple at one time and ruled a number of territories in the Middle East region of the Empire. And last, was King Herod's sister,Berenice who had recently become Titus' mistress. Though she was forty by this time,she was still at the height of her beauty.

At the start of the rebellion,some of the Jewish leaders in Titus' party met with the rebel leaders to try and talk them out of continuing the resistance,but to no avail. Jerusalem was situated to withstand assault and the Temple was near impenetrable. Those inside Jerusalem mistakenly assumed Rome was weak since for almost five years Jerusalem had experienced no resistance from Rome.

But the leaders of the rebellion also understood that they would be made an example of - there would be no mercy from Titus who had to make the punishment of Jerusalem and her rebels harsh enough to send a message to any other peoples under Roman rule who might be thinking of following her example.

Titus could take his time and reduce Jerusalem "with systematic efficiency and overwhelming force."

Finally the rebels united when the Romans started battering the outer northern part of city's western facing walls.

The Jews retreated from Bezetha behind the city's second set of walls.

Titus overcame the first outer wall within 15 days (May 25th).

Titus ordered an all out attack on the second wall just west of Fortress Antonia.Five days later the Romans created a breach in the second wall. As the Romans came through the breach,the rebels lured them into the narrow streets of the city and were able to inflict heavy casualties. Titus ordered his men back through the breach to Bezetha.

After another session of pounding the wall,a second larger breach was made. (May 30th)

And still the city would not surrender.

For four days,Titus paraded his whole army and arsenal in front of the city walls to demonstrate to the inhabitants just what they faced. Those inside remained either too defiant or too scared of the rebel warlords to go against their orders - no surrender.

During this time,he had Josephus talk to the men on the wall to try and induce them to surrender. They felt Josephus was a turncoat and said no as he had nothing of value to say to them.

There were signs that the food supplies were running out. The groups of inhabitants were increasingly making foraging runs through the many secret passages that led outside the walls. Titus decided to put a stop to this so as to tighten the noose on the population and force an end to the hold out.

It took three day to build a wall of circumvallation which stretched 4.5 miles around the perimeter of the city. (see diagram below)

"Around the walls,there were gruesome scenes that must have resembled hell on earth. Thousands of bodies putrefied in the sun. The stench was unbearable. Packs of dogs and jackals feasted on human flesh.In the preceding months,Titus had ordered all prisoners or defectors to be crucified. Five hundred Jews were crucified each day. The Mount of Olives and the craggy hills around the city were so crowded with crucifixes that there were scarcely room for any more,nor trees to make them. Titus' soldiers amused themselves by nailing their victims splayed and spread-eagle in absurd positions. "By mid-summer,as the blistered and jagged hills sprouted forests of fly-blown crucified cadavers,the city within was tormented by a sense of impending doom,intransigent fanaticism,whimsical sadism,and searing hunger. Armed gangs prowled for food.Locked doors suggested hidden provisions and the warriors broke in,driving stakes up their victims' rectums to force them to reveal their caches of grain. If they found nothing,they were even more "barbarously cruel" as if they had been "defrauded". Even though the fighters themselves still had food,they killed and tortured out of habit "to keep their madness in exercise". Jerusalem was riven by witch-hunts as people denounce each other as hoarders and traitors. The young wandered the streets "like shadows,all swollen with famine,and fell down dead,where ever their misery seized them." People died trying to bury their families while others were buried carelessly,still breathing. Famine devoured whole families in their homes. Jerusalemites saw their loved ones die"with dry eyes and open mouths. A deep silence and a kind of deadly night seized the city"-yet those who perished did so "with their eyes fixed upon the Temple." The streets were heaped with dead bodies. Soon,despite Jewish Law,no one buried the dead anymore in this grandiose charnelhouse. Sometimes the rebels just heaved bodies over the walls. The Romans left them to rot in putrescent piles. Yet the rebels were still fighting.

And Titus was horrified and amazed:he could only groan to the gods that this was not his doing.

But still he continued the siege because he also had only the one choice - Jerusalem had to fall if he,his father and Rome were to politically survive.