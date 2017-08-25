1922: Hitler in Bavaria

This feature looks at the first time famous names or terms appeared in The Times. Have an idea for someone or something you would like to read about? Send a suggestion in the comments section.
It was all there in the headline and first sentence — the anti-Semitism, the swastika wavers (or Hakenkreuzlers), the demagogue with a seemingly mystical sway over crowds. Everything was there except his first name: Adolf.
On Nov. 21, 1922, The New York Times gave its readers their first glimpse of Hitler, in a profile that got a lot of things right — its description of his ability to work a crowd into a fever pitch, ready then and there to stage a coup, presaged his unsuccessful beer hall putsch less than a year later. But the article also got one crucial point very wrong — despite what “several reliable, well-informed sources” told The Times in the third paragraph from the bottom, his anti-Semitism was every bit as genuine and violent as it sounded:
Just two months later, on Jan. 21, 1923, The Times provided an up-close glimpse of the persuasive power of Hitler’s demagogy on Germans of widely divergent backgrounds:
And when he was freed from prison just over a year after the failed putsch, The Times offered this unfortunate prediction, on Dec. 21, 1924.
Hitler, alas, soon proved he had not been “tamed.”
I found this one dated November 17, 1922
The Washington times. (Washington [D.C.]) November 17, 1922, HOME FINAL EDITION,
Bavaria is Worried by German Fascisti
The Bavarian government is beginning to show anxiety at the increase in activity of the National Socialista, known as the "German Fascisti," and their Mussolini, Adolph Hitler.
Speaking to the Bavarian Diet yesterday, Premier Knilling declared: "The country la in a dangerous mood. There is widespread feeling at the new menace. We must be prepared for all possible developments."
Minister of the Interior Schweyer, also speaking in the Diet, emphasized the reports of the ruthlessly aggressive campaign inaugurated by Hitler and his followers, and declared that the Bavarian government must do something to check the terroristic methods of this Fascisti group. "They cannot be permitted to have armed shock troops any more than the Social Democrats," declared Schweyer.