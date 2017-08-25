1922: Hitler in Bavaria

This feature looks at the first time famous names or terms appeared in The Times. Have an idea for someone or something you would like to read about? Send a suggestion in the comments section.

It was all there in the headline and first sentence — the anti-Semitism, the swastika wavers (or Hakenkreuzlers), the demagogue with a seemingly mystical sway over crowds. Everything was there except his first name: Adolf.

On Nov. 21, 1922, The New York Times gave its readers their first glimpse of Hitler, in a profile that got a lot of things right — its description of his ability to work a crowd into a fever pitch, ready then and there to stage a coup, presaged his unsuccessful beer hall putsch less than a year later. But the article also got one crucial point very wrong — despite what “several reliable, well-informed sources” told The Times in the third paragraph from the bottom, his anti-Semitism was every bit as genuine and violent as it sounded:

Just two months later, on Jan. 21, 1923, The Times provided an up-close glimpse of the persuasive power of Hitler’s demagogy on Germans of widely divergent backgrounds:

And when he was freed from prison just over a year after the failed putsch, The Times offered this unfortunate prediction, on Dec. 21, 1924.

Hitler, alas, soon proved he had not been “tamed.”