Jerusalem: Destruction of the Temple - Part 2

Video on The Temple - just to reacquaint yourself.

While there were fanatical religious zealots and militant militia members pushing the battle of Jerusalem - the vast majority of the half million people trapped inside Jerusalem's walls during the siege were just innocent families who had nothing to do with either.

But they starved along with the guilty - and starved first.

It was said that those Jerusalemites who tried to escape,first swallowed what coins they could so that they would be able to retrieve them once they made it to safety beyond the Roman lines. Once the Romans made the discovery that some were hiding money in their gut,the soldiers started eviscerating all prisoners(who died or were in the last throes of death). Josephus says Titus tried to stop this type of cruelty,but the troops drawn from the surrounding area both hated the Jews and were hated in return with the intensity of neighbors who had a history of long held grudges.

Titus didn't just sit and wait for the rebels to give up. He ordered four large siege machines built to take Antonia fortress - a strategic move because it contained large stores of food and two large water cisterns.

Within two days all four of the siege machines were either destroyed by rebel fire or John's sappers undermined them.

The Romans made an earlier unsuccessful attempt at breaching Antonia's walls before they finally found a way in - a mine that John's sappers had dug weeks earlier collapsed,but when the Romans went through,they discovered a second wall had been built in front of the entrance and it was effectively closed off.

Some accounts say that a group of Roman soldiers were finally able to scale the walls of Antonia Fortress under cover of darkness and overcame the rebel guards. The rest of the rebel garrison fled to the Temple compound.

Titus had the Antonia Fortress razed except for one tower in which he set up his headquarters and chambers. At this point,any stronghold that might lead the Israelites to think they might again rouse the rabble cause was going to be destroyed.

The Romans built ramps up against the walls of the Temple,but each assault was repelled. Titus told his generals that trying to preserve this "foreign temple" was costing him too many soldiers. He ordered the Temple gates lit with fire,but when the fire starting spreading beyond the gates themselves,he reversed his order and said to put out the fire. He then retired to his chambers in the one remaining Tower of Antonia.

When the legionaries tried to douse the fire,the rebels attacked the men fighting the fires. The legionaries fought back. A soldier bent on revenge for the action,grabbed some burning material and lit the curtains in a high window of the Temple. By morning the fire had spread to the Temple itself.

After spending the whole summer in fruitless fighting against the rebels with no sign of their surrendering no matter what was done,the soldiers were done with order and ready to exact revenge. Soldiers pushed so hard in the rush on the Temple itself that their own numbers were crushed in the stampede to loot any gold they found. Thousands of rebels and civilians gathered on the Temple steps in a useless gesture of defiance- they were all struck down by Roman sword.

6,000 women and children who were hiding within the Temple complex were taken prisoner. Some historians say the soldiers lit a fire in the passageway to the area the women and children were hiding and burned them all alive.

The soldiers spread out and brought all areas of the Temple complex under their control. Titus ordered the whole Temple structure destroyed. Those that resisted were killed,those that hid within any burning building were consumed with the structure. Even surrender was no guarantee you would be taken alive by a revenge filled battle maddened army who were barely under constraint at this point.

Those rebels and inhabitants of the city that had sought refugee in the Temple complex tried to escape through secret passageways past Roman lines,others escaped in the confusion to other sections of the city seeking some place to hide till the killing stopped,rebels took to the underground sewer system to make a last stand in Herod's Palace in the Upper City.

The soldiers grabbed all the gold and furniture they could carry out before lighting the rest of the Temple on fire.

Ten thousand Jews died in the burning Temple.

